Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022: Get Apple iPhone 11 at effective price of Rs 17,090 or less; here's how to get it with bank offers

Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
PC sales are falling. What does that mean for the price of your new computer?
Cooling demand plus supply chain problems meant PC shipments declined 15% year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, totaling 74.2 million units, according to IDC's preliminary count in its worldwide personal computing device tracker. Shipments by Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus were all down for the quarter....
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
ETOnline.com
Shop Samsung's Best Early Black Friday Smartphone Deals With Prices Better Than Amazon Prime Day
The holiday shopping season is starting early this year. Amazon's second Prime day kicks off tomorrow, October 11, and just as we've seen in the past, competing retailers are offering deep discounts of their own. The Samsung Black Friday in October Sale is proving that Amazon won’t be the only place you can save big this week.
Apple deals for Amazon Prime Early Access: AirPods, iPads, and Watch
Get great deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. Stan HoraczekSave on some of Apple's most popular products during the Prime Early Access sale.
xda-developers
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone
Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
All the Best Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $18
Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Laneige, and Revlon October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is live on October 11 and 12! There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves. And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of...
Score this excellent Hamilton food processor for under $40 at the Amazon Prime sales event
This Amazon Prime Day deal will score you the Hamilton Beach 10-Cup Food Processor with Bowl Scraper for under $40 thanks to this limited-time Amazon offer.
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Bose Solo 5 soundbar gets tasty discount in the 48-hour Amazon sale
You can save a tidy £50 on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar in the Early Access Prime Day sales.
TechRadar
The Apple Watch SE is 24% off in Amazon's October sale – its lowest price yet
The 44mm first-generation Apple Watch SE has dropped to a new record-low Aussie price, making this a great time to snap up the already-affordable smartwatch if you've been eyeing it off. Amazon Australia now has the Apple Watch SE in the GPS+Cellular option listed for just AU$415.65 (opens in new...
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
The best kids’ tablet we’ve ever tested is $80 off for Amazon's October Prime Day—shop now
This near-perfect Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is currently on sale for 40% off and comes with a protective case and a full-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
How much value can you cram into an entry-level phone? Loads, if you ask Motorola, with the Moto G Power 2021 being a prime example. This phone was already a budget champion, and now with a Prime Early Access discount, it's even more affordable. Motorola makes awesome budget phones and...
Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale
Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save on Soundbars From Sony, Bose, Samsung, Roku, & More — Starting at $32
Upgrade your home entertainment setup with these Prime Early Access Sale deals. Is it time for a home audio upgrade? Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has you covered with deep discounts on soundbars for every budget. We gathered together the best deals on soundbars from top brands, like Sony, Samsung,...
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
Phone Arena
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rival the best flagship phones from competitors at a lower price and to make them even more enticing, Google has boosted Samsung Galaxy and iPhone trade-in values. The Pixel 7 duo comes with better camera features than their predecessors, is powered by...
Comments / 0