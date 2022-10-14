Flipkart Diwali Sale 2022: Get Apple iPhone 11 at effective price of Rs 17,090 or less; here's how to get it with bank offers

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO