It looks like Disney is trying to extend an olive branch to Annual Passholders after recently alienating them with comments such as calling them an “unfavorable attendance mix.” Earlier today we learned that Annual Passholders will be eligible for a discount on shopDisney (something that rarely happens), now we’ve discovered that Passholders will also be eligible for room Discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels! The discount applies to early 2023 which gives Passholders one last chance to stay in the magic during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration!

10 HOURS AGO