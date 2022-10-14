Read full article on original website
Tips to Beat the Disney Crowds
The seasonal crowds at Walt Disney World have picked up again. Every year there is a small window of time after school starts when the crowds disappear, but they soon return with a vengeance just in time for the holidays. This week, Rise of the Resistance sported a 7-hour wait! 7 hours! Other rides saw at least an hour and many rides saw considerably longer waits. Days like that make it very frustrating to be in the Parks.
After Being Neglected for 30 Years, Walt’s Plane FINALLY Finds a New Home
Walt’s plane may be done taking to the skies, but it has made a comeback with a new home for Disney fans, young and old, to enjoy. What’s so special about a plane, you ask? Purchased by Walter Elias Disney in 1963, Walt’s Grumman Gulfstream G-159 airplane was used to plan Walt Disney World Resort, the World’s Fair of 1964–65, and three decades of other Walt Disney Company projects. The plane was nicknamed “Mickey Mouse One.”
Disney Reveals Huge Annual Passholder Discount
Calling all Walt Disney World Annual Passholders! We may be in the middle of the fall season, but now is the time to do your Christmas shopping and Disney collecting, as Disney has revealed a huge Annual Passholder discount not to be passed up. Even though Walt Disney World Resort...
Disney Genie+ Is 1-Year-Old; Check Out Its Unfortunate Timeline
It’s hard to believe, but services including Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and individual Lightning Lanes are officially one-year-old. Sadly, we don’t feel like celebrating. Instead, check out the timeline of the Disney Park system’s unfortunate evolvement in just 365 days. Flash back with us to 2019. Visiting...
Young Expectant Woman Goes into Labor After Riding Magic Kingdom Attraction with Posted Warnings
An expectant mother went into spontaneous labor following a ride at the Tomorrowland Speedway at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in September. An official report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on Tuesday lists a 27-year-old female as one of six Guests who were injured or experienced a medical incident while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida during the months of July, August, and September 2022, and required a hospital transport and at least a 24-hour hospital stay.
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
Traded Disney for Universal? You’re Not Alone According to Recent Report
Every year the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) releases a report on the most visited theme parks in the world. Unsurprisingly, Walt Disney World’s 4 Parks usually top that list. 2020 brought many changes to the Parks, though, and the list for 2021 shows a startling shift. Universal Orlando now outpaces three of Disney World’s four theme parks.
Popular Disney Springs Shops Quietly Get Replaced
Out with the old and in with the new? Walt Disney World Resort has quietly replaced not one but two fan-favorite shops at Disney Springs. Disney Springs, the massive dining, shopping, and entertainment district, seemingly grows in popularity year after year. The once quiet Downtown Disney has been renamed and overhauled, adding many more restaurants and shops throughout the property.
BREAKING NEWS: Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is Reopening
Hear ye! Here ye! The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here! Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is finally returning after two very long years! This royal character buffet is one of the last restaurants to return from the Covid closures!. Beginning on November 4, 2022 you can...
Now You Can Step Inside Belle’s Cottage at Disney World’s Golden Oak Community
Homes in Disney World’s Golden Oak Community sell for around $12 million–some for more, some for slightly less, and not only do these homes boast a prime location near Disney’s largest theme park resort, but some of them were also constructed with a Disney theme. Others were built as masterfully crafted structures that resemble homes in some of Walt Disney’s most beloved animated classics.`
A Walt Disney World Transportation Tour
A Walt Disney World Resort vacation can be a stressful and complicated thing when Guests take into account Disney Park reservations, Genie +, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more, but there is one aspect that is as easy as can be. Disney transportation is a complimentary service throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that allows Guests easy access to all areas of the property without having to worry about hiring a car service or other inconveniences.
VIDEO: Sonny Eclipse Trailer Leaves Disney Fans Wanting a Movie
Food is most definitely required to fuel a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort. While we highly recommend dining reservations at table-service restaurants such as Be Our Guest or Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen, sometimes quick-service restaurants make for an easy meal on the go.
Snow White Star Praises Changes to Story but is Disney Really Giving Us Anything New?
Move over, Ariel. It’s Snow White’s turn to cause a stir. The latest Disney film to get the live-action treatment is also causing a stir on social media, with many upset about many aspects of the film, including that Rachel Zegler, the titular character, is Latina. In a...
New Hotel Discounts For Annual Passholders Just Announced
It looks like Disney is trying to extend an olive branch to Annual Passholders after recently alienating them with comments such as calling them an “unfavorable attendance mix.” Earlier today we learned that Annual Passholders will be eligible for a discount on shopDisney (something that rarely happens), now we’ve discovered that Passholders will also be eligible for room Discounts at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels! The discount applies to early 2023 which gives Passholders one last chance to stay in the magic during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration!
The Iconic Harrison Ford Takes on a New Disney Role
Is there anything the iconic Harrison Ford CAN’T do? Well, the extremely famous actor may have hit the 80-year-old mark, but that isn’t slowing him down. Instead, it has been announced that Harrison Ford will jump into a new role for Disney. We all know and love Harrison...
Universal’s Mardi Gras Celebration Name Hints to Change
Universal Orlando is celebrating Mardi Gras again in 2023. The celebration takes place at Universal Studios every year. However, this year we’ve noticed something a bit different: rather than simply being dubbed a Mardi Gras celebration, Universal is calling their party Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.
Tusker House and Kona Cafe Will Debut Major Updates!
It’s an excellent day for Disney food lovers! Not only is Akershus coming back, but Tusker House and Kona Cafe also are experiencing exciting changes! All three restaurants are extremely popular, and we are so excited to share their most recent updates with you! Beginning in November, eating your way around Walt Disney World will get a lot more exciting! While Akershus is finally making its long-awaited return, Tusker House and Kona Cafe both reopened some time ago but are experiencing massive transformations.
The Real-Life “Mama Coco,” who Inspired the PIXAR Film Character, Dies at Age 109
The Mexican potter who reportedly inspired the character of Mama Coco in PIXAR’s 2017 film has died. She was 109 years old. While you might not be familiar with the name María Salud Ramírez Caballero, you likely know a little about her, especially if you’re a PIXAR film fan. That’s because the potter by trade from Michoacan, Mexico, served as the inspiration for the character Mama Coco in PIXAR’s Coco.
Meet Animal Kingdom Lodge’s Newest Resident: Beni!
Today’s daily dose of “aww” is brought to you by Animal Kingdom Lodge. The resort hotel at Walt Disney World is home to over 30 species of animals, each living in one of the resort’s 4 Savanna habitats. There are more than 200 animals here, and they recently just grew by one more! In July, Beni the Okapi was born to mom Olivia, and the pair have been kept backstage to nurse and bond. The Animal care team at the Lodge is ensuring he hits all the milestones of a growing okapi. In the coming months, he’ll make his way to his forever home- the Pembe Savanna!
