Prudential’s new Knox County office provides financial advisor more time to assist clientele
This story is sponsored by Prudential. Paul Mayville is a guide to his clients, paying attention to their individual needs and developing a path for their financial health according to their diverse situations and needs.
Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week
MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
Part III of the Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson: coroner says student was tied to the tracks
Kenyon College president Rev. William Peirce immediately summoned Kenyon College’s physician, Dr. Irvin S. Workman, and an undertaker. Newspaper reports are vague, but somehow Newbold Pierson was informed of his son’s death.
'We don’t stop': Centerburg clinches share of KMAC title with win over Northmor
CENTERBURG -- Friday night could have very well been a letdown game for the Centerburg Trojans. They were coming off a dramatic road win over Danville – one that afforded them a one-game cushion at the top of the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference standings with two weeks left.
Kenyon falls a point short in wild shootout
GAMBIER -- A week after coming back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a win, the Kenyon Owls nearly conjured another unlikely come-from-behind victory against the College of Wooster (3-3, 2-3 NCAC). However, 28 unanswered points to tie the game and a potential game-tying or -winning score with seconds...
Donna L. Wable
Donna Lou Wable, 86, of Danville OH, died October 14, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon OH. Donna was born August 14, 1936 in Mount Vernon OH to Kenneth Vian and Edna {Devor} Donna married Martin Allen Wable. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Wable as...
