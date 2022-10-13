ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, OH

Knox Pages

Red-light runners a concern during School Bus Safety Week

MOUNT VERNON – Here’s something to be aware of during National School Bus Safety Week, whose Oct. 17-21 theme is “Safely Rolling to My Destination.”. A driver cited for passing a school bus while its red lights are flashing anywhere in Knox County will have a mandatory appearance date in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Kenyon falls a point short in wild shootout

GAMBIER -- A week after coming back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a win, the Kenyon Owls nearly conjured another unlikely come-from-behind victory against the College of Wooster (3-3, 2-3 NCAC). However, 28 unanswered points to tie the game and a potential game-tying or -winning score with seconds...
GAMBIER, OH
Knox Pages

Donna L. Wable

Donna Lou Wable, 86, of Danville OH, died October 14, 2022 at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon OH. Donna was born August 14, 1936 in Mount Vernon OH to Kenneth Vian and Edna {Devor} Donna married Martin Allen Wable. To plant a tree in memory of Donna Wable as...
DANVILLE, OH

