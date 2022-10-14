Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
boatingmag.com
Super Air Nautique GS-Series Debuted by Nautique
Nautique is pleased to announce the launch of the all-new Super Air Nautique GS-Series! Undergoing a complete redesign, the all-new GS20 and GS22 provide greater wakesurf, wakeboard and waterski performance than we’ve ever created in a multi-sport boat. With world-class wakes and waves for all activities, the new GS-Series...
boatingmag.com
2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show: Must-See Electronics
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The boat show season starts with one of the biggest—the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (Oct. 26 to 30, 2022). It’s a great place to check out all kinds of boats and gear, including the latest in marine electronics. Most of these concentrated the marine electronics tent at the Bahia Mar venue, but there are also marine electronics retailers in other tents at Bahia Mar. No matter where you look, you’ll discover some of the coolest high-tech items for navigation, fishing, onboard entertainment, security, communications, and more. Here’s a selection that you must see at FLIBS.
Jalopnik
The Specialized Turbo Creo SL Is a Nearly Perfect Electric Road Bike
Most electric bikes that you see on the street are set up for commuters and delivery riders. They’re heavy, with wide tires to soak up bumps, and come decked out with fenders and luggage racks. Bikes like this are great if you want to leave the car at home and take an electrically-assisted ride.
boatingmag.com
Step Aboard the Charger 2230 L Bay Boat
Step aboard Charger’s 2230 L Bay Boat. It boasts plenty of power with Mercury’s Verado 300 hp outboard and incredible sea keeping capability thanks to its deep freeboard. It achieved a top speed of 61 MPH at about 6,000 RPM with a recorded 3.8 seconds to reach planning speed when tested.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler
Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
schoolbusfleet.com
Fueling the Future: Green-Powered Technology
Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are the talk of fleets across the country these days. And in those discussions, electric vehicles tend to ride shotgun, with green fuel technology often taking a backseat. But as school bus fleet operators increasingly raise concerns about whether their local grids can handle the energy load needed, green fuel tech seems to be taking the lead more and more.
Damon Motors and SINBON Join Forces To Put New Power Into Power Electronics
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Damon Motors today announced a strategic partnership with SINBON, the world leading provider of integrated design and production services for electronic components. Under the terms of the partnership, SINBON will provide premium engineering service both during the design and the manufacturing stages for the electrical assembly used in Damon’s line of motorcycles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005270/en/ SINBON and Damon have come together to break the limits on power, weight and volume when it comes to next-generation electric vehicle components. SINBON will play a key role in not only helping deliver Damon’s first HyperSports to the road, but to future Damon Motorcycle models as well. (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Phase Four adopts iodine for next-gen Max-V engine
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Propulsion startup Phase Four is expanding its Maxwell plasma propulsion line by offering Max-V, an iodine-fueled engine. Prices have surged in the last year for the noble gases that fuel conventional electric propulsion engines, which is one of the reasons Phase Four is betting on iodine.
FireRescue1
Hurricane Ian highlights danger of submerged hybrid or electric vehicles
Submerged vehicles can experience thermal runaway if water leaks into the battery box — Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular for consumers. EV sales are growing exponentially, and experts expect approximately 6 million EVs on the road by 2024. While EVs offer many benefits in terms of pollution-reduction, they do pose some unique challenges for firefighters.
Bikerumor
Pacenti offers P-Dent handlebar design to be licensed for ultra-short cockpits
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Introduced in 2015 with a slightly dented handlebar that allowed for 25mm stems, Pacenti’s P-Dent handlebar dipped deeper in 2017 to work with 20mm stems. Now, the brand is offering the patented design to be licensed, saying they want to focus on their growing wheel business.
Ford Patent Reveals an EV Charging Method Inspired by Aviation
Ford recently filed a new patent. This Ford patent reveals a unique EV charging method inspired by aviation. The post Ford Patent Reveals an EV Charging Method Inspired by Aviation appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tree Hugger
17-Year-Old Designs Greener Motor That Could Revolutionize EVs
When I started my video call with Robert Sansone, I had to offer a disclaimer: While I write regularly about the experience of driving electric vehicles, and about policies that promote them, my expertise stops when you pop the hood and look at what actually drives them. That disclaimer was...
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
Honda announces new $4.4B Ohio battery plant
Honda Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution announced on Tuesday that the two companies will build a new $4.4 billion battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio.
Pikes Peak Is Now Open to Automaker Testing. Will This Be the US Version of the Nurburgring?
Manufacturers will be able to rent the Pikes Peak mountain road out for a day to record official Certified Course Times at their own pace. But they won't break records.
helihub.com
Proposed Aviation Standard Supports Hybrid-Electric Powerplant Design
A newly proposed standard from ASTM International’s aircraft systems committee (F39) will cover the design of hybrid-electric powerplants and engines. “This proposed standard is intended to support companies that are creating hybrid-electric power generation systems for use as the primary source of electrical propulsive power in electric aircraft,” says ASTM member David Eichstedt. “They will benefit from a more clearly-defined certification path, but aircraft developers will also benefit.”
accesslifthandlers.com
Dingli launches lightweight boom series
Dingli has launched its D Series range of lightweight boom lifts, which features a total of seven models, all available in either electric, diesel or hybrid versions. Based on its original 16m to 22m boom lifts, the new D series of booms comprises four articulating models, the BA16, BA18, BA20 and BA22, and the BT16, BT18, and BT20 telescopic machines.
