Target is having an impressive sale including 30% off women's sweaters and jeans, kitchen & dining up to 50% off, 20-pc Plastic Dinnerware Set for $10 (reg. $29) and more!
Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), 6 Pc Queen Sheet Set only $13.32 (65% off), Hanes Women's EcoSmart Hoodie only $11.13 (54% off)
Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), 6 Pc Queen Sheet Set only $13.32 (65% off), Hanes Women's EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie only $11.13 (54% off), Trekking Poles for $17.22 (57% off), Apple AirPods for $89.99 (43% off) and more!
Macy's Lowest Price of the Season Sale: Comforter sets for $19.99 (all sizes), weighted blankets for $31.99 (reg. $130), blankets for $11.99 (reg. $50), bras for $9.99
Macy's has a huge Lowest Price of the Season Sale including super deals on 3-pc. comforter sets for only $19.99 (all sizes!), bras for $9.99, weighted blankets for $31.99 (reg. $130), blankets for $11.99 (reg. $50), Cuisinart 10-Pc. Cutlery Set for $12.99 (reg. $40), clothing up to 65% off, beauty and fragrance up to 50% off and more!
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now
This Prime Day deal still isn't over Amazon told us it was offering its biggest deals in history this week — and so far, it's sticking to its word. One of the most popular deals we saw at the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's Prime Day-like October sale that was stuffed with Black Friday-level discounts ("early access," get it?), was on a lightweight cordless vacuum. And as of this writing, The ZokerLife stick vacuum is still an incredible 75 percent off right now, bringing its original price from...
I’m a Walmart superfan – You can save over 85% on these clearance items starting as low as 10 cents this weekend
WALMART continues to offer deals in their clearance section that will only cost you as much as the spare change in your pocket. According to a recent video from couponing pro Shai, who goes by the handle orlandoqponqueen on TikTok, there are multiple items shoppers can find on sale for as low as 10 cents.
Food & Wine
Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is less than a week away, and we've been scouting the excess of deals ahead of the big event. From classic cookware like knife sets and sheet pans to high-tech coffee makers and air fryers, Amazon has slashed prices on thousands of items — and the markdowns are just beginning.
moneytalksnews.com
Nordstrom Rack Early Black Friday Deals: + free shipping w/ $89
Get Black Friday savings on select items from brands like Lucky, UGG, Michael Kors, NEST New York, and many more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack Tips Shipping adds $9.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Holiday shopping: Kohl's, Best Buy, and Target will all close for Thanksgiving
Several stores will close for Thanksgiving this holiday shopping season. Kohl's and Best Buy announced this week that the stores would not be open for business during the holiday, joining Target, which made the decision last year to close every Thanksgiving. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will...
The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping
ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
Huge Walmart update as it launches mega sale to rival Amazon – exact times & dates you need to know to get a bargain
THE FALL sales are rolling in as Walmart will launch its "Rollbacks and More" event one day before Amazon's "Prime Early Access Sale." The company's discounted products include home essentials, electronics, toys, fashion. Walmart announced that their sale would kick off on October 10 at 5 AM and end on...
foodgressing.com
Target Black Friday 2022 Deals On Now + Savings All Season
Target announced its biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year with Weeklong Target Black Friday 2022 Deals and the return of the popular Deal of the Day. Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now and feature the retailer’s best planned prices for...
Walmart Shoppers Won't Have to Wait Until Black Friday to Snag Great Deals
Walmart fans can expect discounts to start hitting much sooner.
7 Best Halloween Purchases To Make at Target
'Tis the season for all things spooky, and Target is fully stocked with Halloween supplies. Not only will you find a variety of seasonal items at this big-box retailer, but you can also get some great...
Best mattress sale in October 2022 — deals on today's top brands
Check out today's best mattress sales with discounts on Casper, Purple, and more.
