* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Target is having an impressive sale including 30% off women's sweaters and jeans, kitchen & dining up to 50% off, 20-pc Plastic Dinnerware Set for $10 (reg. $29) and more! Read on for the list of deals.
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), 6 Pc Queen Sheet Set only $13.32 (65% off), Hanes Women's EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie only $11.13 (54% off), Trekking Poles for $17.22 (57% off), Apple AirPods for $89.99 (43% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a huge Lowest Price of the Season Sale including super deals on 3-pc. comforter sets for only $19.99 (all sizes!), bras for $9.99, weighted blankets for $31.99 (reg. $130), blankets for $11.99 (reg. $50), Cuisinart 10-Pc. Cutlery Set for $12.99 (reg. $40), clothing up to 65% off, beauty and fragrance up to 50% off and more! See the list of deals below.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now

This Prime Day deal still isn't over Amazon told us it was offering its biggest deals in history this week — and so far, it's sticking to its word. One of the most popular deals we saw at the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's Prime Day-like October sale that was stuffed with Black Friday-level discounts ("early access," get it?), was on a lightweight cordless vacuum. And as of this writing, The ZokerLife stick vacuum is still an incredible 75 percent off right now, bringing its original price from...
The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping

ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Target Black Friday 2022 Deals On Now + Savings All Season

Target announced its biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year with Weeklong Target Black Friday 2022 Deals and the return of the popular Deal of the Day. Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now and feature the retailer’s best planned prices for...
