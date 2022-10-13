ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly said that his voting record demonstrated that he wasn’t beholden to any party or politician. Twice he told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
UTAH STATE
Marconews.com

Back to the future: Republicans can find a way from Trump by recapturing Reagan's optimism

Editor's note: This is the sixth in a series of columns exploring the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. I recently time-traveled to the 1980s. At a Hilton hotel in downtown Houston, I saw an offer for a free National Review subscription on literature printed in “Miami Vice” colors; people wore Ronald Reagan T-shirts; Rep. Dan Crenshaw "spoke" to President Ronald Reagan in a “Back to the Future” style film set in 1984; Crenshaw even stepped out of a DeLorean, like the one Doc and Marty drove, to give a speech.
MICHIGAN STATE
Marconews.com

National monuments in Washington, D.C., are missing a big piece of American history: women

These women deserve to be memorialized within one of America's most prominent public spaces. Congress must step up to ensure it happens. Washington's National Mall elicits chills whenever I have the chance to stroll among the powerful monuments honoring dead presidents, those who served in our armed forces and those who fought for equality and freedom for all Americans.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy