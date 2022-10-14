Read full article on original website
Pritzker, Bailey skirt pension specifics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey have largely avoided specifics regarding plans to address the state's growing pension burden ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter, the only other gubernatorial candidate on the ballot, has offered a more detailed...
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive Monday for COVID-19. The 70-year-old Republican said she's experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection. "(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines," Crouch said.
Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds
(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
More meetings set to discuss Illinois’ no cash bail law
(The Center Square) – Changes are expected to the SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll come up remain unclear. Illinois is the first state to impose no cash bail for some criminal suspects with the Pretrial Fairness Act. That’s one of several provisions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act lawmakers passed during the final hours of the previous legislature in January 2021.
California to end pandemic state of emergency in February
(The Center Square) – California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28. 2023, nearly three years after it was declared, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The governor’s decision to lift the state of emergency in February means California will phase out the final 27 of nearly 600 directives enacted during the pandemic that still remain in effect.
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Time is running out if you want to have your say in local, state, and federal races in November. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the last day for Louisiana residents to register to vote. It's also the last day to make changes to your registration, but you'll have to do it online.
From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman
This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout road trip this past week to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and then to Rochester, Minnesota, and then home through Wabasha, Minnesota. I saw only two small fields that weren’t yet harvested. I heard reports of 60- to 70-bushel yields, providing a respectable season for beans. The local cash price as I write this is $13.10.
State initiative helps keep gopher tortoise off endangered list
SOCIAL CIRCLE — In Georgia, the gopher tortoise will not be added to the federal Endangered Species Act list in large part because of the power of partnerships. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said this week the eastern population of gopher tortoises — those east of Alabama’s Tombigbee and Mobile rivers — is “robust” and the species in that segment is no longer a candidate for federal listing. The data-based findings, which do not change state regulations protecting gopher tortoises in Georgia or other states, will be discussed in a virtual public meeting Dec. 13.
Some NY lawmakers want gas tax holiday extended
ALBANY — With a state gasoline and diesel fuel tax "holiday" slated to expire Jan. 1, several lawmakers are proposing it be extended to help New Yorkers cope with elevated prices at the pump and higher costs for necessities such as energy, food and clothing. The state suspension on...
USDA brings farm experience to metro Atlanta students
ATHENS – USDA Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently hosted educational events on agriculture at schools in the metro Atlanta area to launch USDA’s urban agriculture initiative for the state of Georgia. These events brought the farm-to-school experience to more than 1,600 local students with...
Police will remain watchful for impaired drivers if marijuana legalized in state
Missourians will vote on whether or not they want to legalize recreational marijuana in three weeks. If Missouri passes Amendment Three in November, people 21 and older will be able to use marijuana in a similar way to alcohol. You will not be able to smoke in public or while driving a vehicle. It will also still be illegal to drive while impaired by alcohol.
Snow frosts northern Wisconsin
Winter-like scenes unfolded Oct. 14 across portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin; many residents woke to fresh powder. For some areas it marked the first accumulating snowfall of the year as some of the coldest air of the season so far sent temperatures tumbling. Reports of accumulating snow poured in from...
Covert contamination: when organizations have failed to notify the public of drinking water issues in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of organizations that failed to notify the public of contaminated drinking water in Florida data from the EPA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
SCEMD launches Earthquake.SC
COLUMBIA – South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. Today, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
No one claims prize, so winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires
A winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased in Northwest Indiana expired Monday, with no one claiming the $50,000 prize. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1401 Ripley St., Lake Station, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline.
