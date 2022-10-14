ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee

Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
Nick Saban weighs in on Vols hit on Bryce Young that wasn't targeting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – During Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, fans tuning in to watch the rivalry game were again faced with the age-old question: what is targeting?. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to take a shot to the head from Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas and was...
Mike Norvell on Tuesday’s practice, reviews Clemson further, and talks Fabien Lovett as well as Winston Wright

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell on Tuesday. He spoke about the practice, which was a shorter one on this bye week. He also reviewed the loss to Clemson more and spoke about some recent shortcomings in their three-game losing streak. He shared the latest on defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.
Kirk Herbstreit says Tennessee football's upset of Alabama was 'meant to be,' teases Georgia SEC showdown

There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss

Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
Ron Stone Jr. offered a blunt analysis after WSU's loss to OSU

YIELDING A TOTAL of 24 points and 344 yards is not necessarily a poor showing from the Washington State defense in a 24-10 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, but surrendering 203 yards on the ground signified a tough day for the Cougar run defense. After the game, EDGE Ron Stone Jr. pointed out that WSU did not have a lot of sacks in this game because the Beavers had no need to drop back.
College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1

Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation

Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
Preps to Pros: The clock is ticking on Mike Norvell

In this clip from Preps to Pros: Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins provide insight into the future of the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell following a 3-game losing streak that has placed Norvell's overall record ï¿½
Alabama coaches recognize three players of the week at Tennessee

The Alabama coaching staff selected three players of the week to four slots following the Tide's top-10 matchup at Tennessee last Saturday. Ja'Corey Brooks and Bryce Young on offense; Jordan Battle on defense; and Battle again on special teams were all selected for their efforts in Knoxville. OFFENSE. Ja'Corey Brooks.
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at TCU

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at TCU on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Good afternoon everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three day weekend. Good break and came back yesterday. Had our first workout, today we'll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one week seasons and we've got six left and the stakes keep getting higher and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They're playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half but Duggan is playing really, really well, played with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they're running. And they're playing with a lot of confidence. So it'd be a big challenge for us and we can have a great week of preparation.
Jim Harbaugh on Colston Loveland’s talent: ‘Everybody sees it’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Colston Loveland started at tight end for the Michigan football team in its 41-17 victory against Penn State, and Jim Harbaugh likes what he has seen from the freshman both on and off the field. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show,...
Saban: 'Nobody is entitled to a position' amid inconsistencies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nick Saban tabbed Saturday’s loss at Tennessee as a collective defeat. Alabama committed a school-record 17 penalties (9 on offense, 8 on defense), allowed far too many explosive plays and gave the ball back to the Vols by way of a fumble on a punt return.
