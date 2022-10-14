ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady chides Bucs offensive line during ugly loss to Steelers

Tampa Bay's offense was sluggish on Sunday, and Tom Brady took his frustrations out on his offensive line. The Buccaneers went into halftime without a touchdown and trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-9. They went on to lose, 20-18 in a game that Pittsburgh finished without injured starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.
