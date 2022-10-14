‘It’s impossible to explain how I was able to function.’: Chronic illness warrior’s difficult Ehlers Danlos Syndrome diagnosis

I know two people who have this and it's an unbelievable condition with so many varying symptoms. My heart goes out to you, honey. And also for your loss that alone is incredibly hard😑🙏I have CF/ Fibromyalgia and im older than you but 7 years ago I went into menopause my condition worsened had to close my business 2 good friends died suddenly and my mom had dementia and had her and two kids with disabilities at home. I have to admit the loss of one of my very good friends hit me more than all the other stuff. I understand some and your pain but some will never understand, they see me and think im fine. I really just want to let you know someone understands and sending you love and healing prayers🙏🙏🙌😑😑😑you are a very beautiful young lady. I hope they come up with a cure for your condition. Hugs🫂🙏🙏💕
