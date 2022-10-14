Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastvillagetimes.com
Darrion Trammell, the next, great Aztecs’ point guard
Darrion Trammell can score. Only five times in his 54 Division I games at Seattle University did he fail to reach double digits. Trammell matched those subpar games with the same number of 30-plus scoring performances, including a career-high 39 last March against Abilene Christian. He poured in 20 or more points on 22 occasions over the past two seasons. More importantly, he turned Seattle U into a winner.
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #22 San Diego State Aztecs
The San Diego State Aztecs and head coach Brian Dutcher have benefitted like no other from the extra year of player eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four fifth-seniors return for the team this season. They will be the favorites in a strong Mountain West. You can check out the...
northcountydailystar.com
Palomar College Football and Softball Stadium Groundbreaking
Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Palomar College football and softball stadiums. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 3:00 p.m. Palomar College will break ground on a new sports complex to include a 3,600+ seat football stadium, a 207-seat softball stadium, and various improvements to how visitors and fans will experience two of the college’s top athletics programs on campus.
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis fans frustrated after extended rain delay in Collins-Vekic San Diego Open match: "Worst tournament of the year"
Tennis fans were frustrated by the way the San Diego Open handled the rain delay in the Vekic - Collins match, venting on social media. The match was stopped in the final set with Collins up 4-2 0-30 but even after the rain stopped and the court was dried it didn't resume. It left tennis fans baffled as the players will need to step out earlier today to finish their match and play the final later today.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
Gizmodo
'Water Batteries' Could Power 135,000 Homes in San Diego
The San Diego Water Authority wants to keep the lights on, even when the Sun goes down. It plans to use San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power energy in so-called water batteries to maximize the city’s renewable energy potential, NPR reports. Cities across California have an abundance of...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale. San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.
NBC San Diego
Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego
Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
NBC San Diego
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
coolsandiegosights.com
Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!
First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
pacificsandiego.com
Two to try in Carlsbad: Well-known chefs helm newly opened Fresco Cocina and Polo Steakhouse
Chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, both with long cooking histories in North County, are exploring Latin and American cuisine. North County restaurant fans are familiar with the names and cooking of chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, who have both run restaurant kitchens in the region for more than 15 years.
NBC San Diego
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Say Suspect in Texas Shot Woman to Death in Pacific Beach
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department Friday are working with authorities in Texas to extradite a man suspected of shooting a woman to death at Pacific Beach last month. Felipe Villegas is suspected of shooting Mary Garcia to death on Sept. 13 on the beach near 700 Reed Avenue,...
San Diego Realtors Report Drop in September Sales as Buyers Pull Back
Sales of previously owned homes pulled back in September compared to August, dropping 10.7%, the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors reported Monday. Sales of condominiums and townhomes fell 15% in September and are down 39% from the same month last year. “Rising interest rates combined with a severe lack...
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
Comments / 0