Tulare, October 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
thesungazette.com
Raelyn DeWitt crowned Miss Exeter 2022
EXETER – This year’s coronation for the Miss Exeter Sponsorship Program was open to the public at the town’s annual Fall Festival, where Raelyn DeWitt was crowned the winner amongst six participating candidates. The coronation ceremony took place on Oct. 8, in downtown Exeter at the annual...
Dave & Buster's opens Bakersfield location
The first Dave & Busters in Bakersfield will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, October 17th. The restaurant held a VIP soft opening at its Valley Plaza Mall location on Friday, October 14th.
Bakersfield Now
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Allen Road
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a bicyclist that was stuck and killed by a vehicle near Rosedale Highway early Sunday morning. Around 5:41 a.m., David Dee Wood Jr., 29, was riding a bicycle on Allen Road, just north of Jomani Drive. He died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
KGET 17
‘Large’ fight at Foothill High School prompts parental concern
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fight between students broke out Friday at Foothill High School that produced several patrol cars at the scene. Parents calling into the 17 Newsroom said a fight between students prompted a large police presence and an ambulance to arrive at Foothill High School. Public...
Hanford Sentinel
High-Speed Rail requires Kings County road closure
Kansas Avenue in Kings County between State Route 43 and 10th Avenue south of Hanford will be closed between Oct. 17 and the end of 2022, according to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The closure is due to construction on a rail overcrossing that will be designed to allow Kansas...
MISSING: James Edward Hunter, 58
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community help in finding a missing 58-year-old at-risk man.
2 dead in South Vineland Rd crash in Lamont: CHP
Update (Oct. 17): A California Highway Patrol officers investigation determined a 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on South Vineland Road at an unknown speed north of Buena Vista Road. For an unknown reason, officers said the driver let the Infiniti drift off to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned […]
Bakersfield Now
1 shot and killed in Delano, police investigating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a homicide over the weekend. On Saturday around 6:50 p.m., officers were called to the Park Place Apartments, located in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue regarding shots fired and a man down. Upon arrival, officers found a 32-year-old man shot multiple times, said the department.
Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
Fear in Kern County after string of shootings
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
Bakersfield police searching for suspect who stole from a Goodwill store
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman wanted for stealing from the Goodwill store in the 3000 block of Coffee Road.
Fatal crash near Weedpatch leaves 2 dead
A fatal crash involving one car occurred on South Vineland Road north of Buena Vista Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
sjvsun.com
Campaigning for Valadao, Pence argues Hanford rep “never flinched” for Valley
With more than $16 million on the line, Rep. David Valadao’s (R-Hanford) re-election bid got an added boost from former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday. The former Vice President jetted into Fresno on Monday for a fundraiser hosted by business leaders Richard Spencer and John C. Harris and their wives.
Man arrested after racial slurs, threats made against employees of White Lane Burger King
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man hurled racial slurs and threatened Burger King employees with a knife Thursday while causing $10,000 in damage to the restaurant, police said. A Taser and physical force were used to take Rodney Rusco, 53, into custody, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime, resisting […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater
A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
Arrest after attempted kidnapping in Kettleman City, deputies say
KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was arrested after police say he attempted to remove a woman from her home in Kettleman City and kidnap her. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the people inside first heard pounding on the door of the home on the 300 block of Kings Street on […]
