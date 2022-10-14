Read full article on original website
Hwy 101 express lanes in San Mateo Co. to open 3 months early due to I-Team investigation
Officials announced they will begin incrementally opening the express lanes for carpools in November.
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Police chase of hit-and-run suspect in Oakland ends in deadly crash
OAKLAND -- A police chase in Oakland Monday ended in the death of an uninvolved driver, authorities said.Oakland police the suspect driver was wanted following a hit-and-run crash on Friday near 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, threatened the other driver with a gun before taking off.On Monday at around 7 a.m., police had a warrant for his arrest when they spotted him in the same suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Hernandez fled. During the police chase, Hernandez slammed into a pickup truck on the 6900 block of San...
NBC Bay Area
Marsh Fire Continues to Burn Underground in Contra Costa County
A fire that sparked back in June in Contra Costa County is smoldering again. Firefighters doused most of the Marsh Fire, which burned 159 acres over the summer, but an area by Willow Pass Road and the Delta near the marsh itself proved more difficult. County officials are now monitoring...
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
SFist
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
Pedestrian who was running on the freeway struck and killed in San Jose
(KRON) — A man was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 280 in San Jose Friday night, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Friday to reports of a pedestrian lying face down on the shoulder of the 280 north of Wolfe Road, according […]
KTVU FOX 2
Parents demand answers from Oakland school after autistic child roamed to Wendy's drive-thru
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents of an autistic child are demanding answers after he walked away from his Oakland elementary school, and was not found until hours later. This happened at the Manzanita Community School during its afterschool program. Dominic and Erikka Whitten say they still feel waves of panic thinking...
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
KTVU FOX 2
Innocent victim killed during OPD pursuit while on his way to work identified
An Oakland man on his way to work was killed Monday morning, when a suspect being chased by Oakland Police Department crashed into the victim's pickup truck. Neighbors, friends, and family said the victim killed in the pursuit is Agustin Coyotl, described as a hard worker and a good friend.
Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
San Jose underground casino operation busted by police, 7 arrested
(KRON) — An illegal gambling operation at an underground casino was raided by San Jose Police Department officers on Thursday and seven people were arrested, according to an SJPD news release. The location, which was located in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B, was described as “a hub for a variety of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
