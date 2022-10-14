ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Overturned truck blocks lanes on CA-24 in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked. The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All […]
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police chase of hit-and-run suspect in Oakland ends in deadly crash

OAKLAND -- A police chase in Oakland Monday ended in the death of an uninvolved driver, authorities said.Oakland police the suspect driver was wanted following a hit-and-run crash on Friday near 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, threatened the other driver with a gun before taking off.On Monday at around 7 a.m., police had a warrant for his arrest when they spotted him in the same suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Hernandez fled. During the police chase, Hernandez slammed into a pickup truck on the 6900 block of San...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police need help solving Labor Day fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in an unsolved homicide. Andre Wilkes Jr. was found fatally shot in a parked car just after 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 8100 block of Olive Street. Police said they have been unable to find...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

