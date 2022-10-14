Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
watchers.news
Worst floods on record hit Nigeria – over 1.4 million people affected and about 500 dead
Nigeria is experiencing its worst floods on record this rainy season, with more than 1.4 million people affected and 800 000 displaced. 27 out of the 36 states in the country are experiencing flooding, with Kogi the worst affected. According to the permanent secretary of Nigeria’s ministry of humanitarian affairs...
CNBC
Globally critical chip firm tells U.S. staff to stop servicing China customers after Biden export curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
U.S. grants Philippines $100 million in foreign military financing
ABOARD USS RONALD REAGAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has made available $100 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, its ambassador in Manila said on Friday, part of efforts to boost the Southeast Asian country's defence capabilities and military modernisation.
The 12 Best Portable Power Stations for 2022, Because Going Off the Grid Is Overrated
If there’s anything we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that anything can happen. Another calamity is always just around the corner. We don’t say this to scare you, but rather to emphasize the importance of being prepared for anything. And that’s exactly why we’ve been eagerly reviewing the best portable power stations for SPY readers. For years, campers and RV enthusiasts have used power stations to keep their devices charged, but they’re also gaining popularity in places that experience extreme weather and power blackouts. These electrical appliances are one of our favorite new product categories, and the SPY team has been...
FAA opens probe into United Airlines emergency landing at Newark after sparks flew from Boeing 777-200 on takeoff after 'hydraulic pressure pump failure'
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a United Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing when a shower of sparks flew off and debris fell to the ground moments after taking off from Newark Airport. The Boeing 777-200ER, which took off from Newark heading for...
helihub.com
US Marines selects Kaman to build Cargo UAS prototype
Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) announced that they have been selected to build a logistics UAS prototype for the United States Marine Corps. Kaman will build a funded military version of its KARGO UAV, a purpose-built autonomous medium-lift logistics vehicle. KARGO UAV carries up to 800 pounds of payload and is designed to operate in austere environments.
americanmilitarynews.com
Even a small nuclear test by North Korea would be a big US worry
As North Korea moves closer to its first nuclear test in five years, one of the biggest worries for the U.S. and its allies might be a relatively small blast. Kim Jong Un has made clear he wants to build an arsenal of “tactical” nuclear weapons, meaning lower-yield bombs that could be used on the battlefield rather than on whole cities. First it must produce miniaturized warheads to fit on the expanding array of short-ranged ballistic missiles it has designed to threaten U.S. troops and their allies in Asia.
CNBC
Xi wanted China to be at the tech frontier. 5 years on, tensions with the U.S. have dented that goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
csengineermag.com
De Nora Named Partner for Martin County Produced Water Recycling Center
As the oil and gas sector reels from a shortage of bulk bleach, De Nora Neptune has been named partner of choice for a new Martin Water Midstream development in the Permian Basin – the epicenter for onshore oil and gas production in the US. Through a network of mobile and stationary recycle centers using De Nora ClorTec® technology, the partnership will overcome a volatile bulk bleach market with an unlimited supply of sodium hypochlorite produced on-site, allowing the onshore operations to continue during a time of uncertainty while driving the movement for environmentally conscious mid- and upstream practices.
‘Holy moly!’ drought-hit Mississippi River reveals 19th-century trading ship
Baton Rouge resident Patrick Ford discovers sunken Brookhill trading ship as lack of rainfall creates record-low water levels
CNBC
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
thebrag.com
Qantas announces insane ‘million seat sale’
Iconic Australian airline Qantas have launched a huge new sale that offers one million discounted airfares across Australia. The sale, which launched today, offers one-way domestic fares starting from just $35 on Jetstar and $99 on Qantas and QantasLink. The flights can be booked now and the flight period is for next year.
'Medically tailored' meals can avert hospital stays, save billions, study says
Delivering "medically tailored" meals to seriously ill people in the United States could help avoid 1.6 million hospitalizations annually and save nearly $13.6 billion per year, a Tufts University study estimates.
Risks, rising costs and ‘relentless demands’: why so many musicians are cancelling their tours
Last month, the US musician Santigold published a long statement to social media announcing the cancellation of her upcoming Holified tour. “As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us [after the pandemic],” she wrote, citing two years of no income; the skyrocketing cost of gas, flights, and hotels; a flooded market of delayed tours, leading to overbooked venues and audiences; and the risk of infection, alongside general exhaustion and poor mental health.
How the COVID-19 pandemic affected life expectancy: study
A new study published in Nature Human Behaviour explores the changes to life expectancy (LE) during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. LE is an estimate for how long someone might live based on when and where they were born. Factors that contribute to bringing LE up or down include nutrition, access to health care, environmental factors like pollution and natural disasters and human factors like famine and war. In the context of the pandemic, changes in LE could result from the impact of the spread of the disease and resulting deaths.
Bone on bone: An overview of osteoarthritis types, risks and treatments
Osteoarthritis develops when the cartilage that covers the ends of your bones breaks down. This causes the ends of the bones to rub against each other, leading to symptoms such as pain, stiffness, and loss of mobility. More than 32.5 million adults in the United States have osteoarthritis and it becomes more common with age. Mild osteoarthritis can often be treated with weight loss, exercise, and over-the-counter medications while severe arthritis may require surgery. ...
