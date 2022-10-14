Read full article on original website
Related
Funding environment for digital push remains strong, says TCS chief executive
BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Funding commitments for digital push remain intact despite a challenging macro-economic environment, the chief executive of India's No. 1 information technology service provider Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) said on Monday.
marktechpost.com
Microsoft Open-Sources its ‘Farm of the Future’ Toolkit that Combines Wireless Networking, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Edge Computing to Develop Rich Geospatial Insights for Agriculture and Sustainability
About 30% of the world’s freshwater supply is used by agriculture, which also emits about 25% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Because farmers depend on predictable weather to run their farms, unforeseen weather conditions may make it difficult for them to cope with the repercussions of climate change. Making progress on any of the earlier identified issues is challenging due to the lack of farm data.
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
EXCLUSIVE: Equity Animal Ropes In Former JP Morgan Official Laura Justis As MD
New York-based Investor Relations firm, Equity Animal, named its first Managing Director, Laura Justis. What Happened? Laura joined Equity Animal from @PlatinumEquity, an LA-based private equity firm focused on leveraged buyouts. Laura will be based out of the company headquarters in New York, NY, and starts on October 17. Before...
Goldman Plans Combining Investment Banking and Trading Units In Major Organizational Overhaul
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS is planning a significant reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions. Goldman will combine its investment banking and trading businesses into one unit while merging asset and wealth management into another, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman's...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
alpenhornnews.com
Future Growth Of Stair Parts Professional Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Ã¢â?¬â?? Forecast To 2029
The up-to-date report of Stair Parts Professional market offers an in-depth examination of all the crucial parameters such as primary growth determinants, impediments, and lucrative prospects to understand the path the industry will take over 20XX-20XX. It also illuminates the sizes and shares of the market segments, including the product landscape and application spectrum, as well as the regional divisions. Additionally, it provides insights into competitive landscape with respect to the prominent organizations, emerging contenders, as well as new industry players. Moreover, the study further casts light on the repercussions of COVID-19 on this vertical and lays out a precise overview of the popular strategies that will help business reinforce their position post the market turbulence.
Benzinga
Carbon Capture Stocks Capture Investors Attention (EQNR, VKIN, AKCCF, DELT, SLB)
Our planet is still heavily reliant on the burning of fossil fuels in order to generate energy. With the burning of fossil fuels comes the emission of harmful gases that can continue to alter the climate of our planet. A technology that we currently have access to that can help mitigate the harm of burning fossil fuels known as carbon capture and storage, or CCS. Carbon capture technologies remove carbon from the atmosphere and either permanently store the carbon underground or re-purpose the carbon for use in other sectors.
Benzinga
Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick will discuss...
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
getnews.info
Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid
Flexo’s tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
alpenhornnews.com
IoT in Defence Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2028
The IoT in Defence market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global IoT in Defence market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding IoT in Defence .
GE Healthcare Expands Immuno-Diagnostics Offering Via Partnership With Telix Pharmaceuticals
General Electric Co's GE subsidiary GE Healthcare has inked a collaborative development and reseller agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited to supply immune diagnostics radiotracers. The new agreement adds two Telix investigational PET imaging radiotracers to GE Healthcare's immuno-diagnostic portfolio, to enable patient selection and monitoring in immunotherapy trials. Telix tracers...
There Will Increased Business Jet Deliveries Over Next 10 Years, Honeywell Forecasts
Honeywell International Inc HON lifted its outlook for business jet deliveries of up to 8,500 new business jet deliveries worth $274 billion from 2023 to 2032, up 15% from last year's outlook, while the usage in 2022 is expected to climb 9% higher. "The business aviation industry is greatly benefitting...
PV Tech
SCU providing energy solutions for European SMEs
With Europe experiencing a serious energy crisis, increasing numbers of its SMEs have chosen photovoltaic energy storage to reduce electricity consumption. SCU’s GRES is a comprehensive energy storage system, integrating lithium batteries (including BMS), PCS, Solar MPPTs, STS, PMS, air conditioning and IP54 cabinets. The GRES also offers peak shaving and uninterrupted power supply from the network.
tipranks.com
2 Hidden AI Gems for a Tech-riffic Portfolio
Machine learning isn’t just the future; it’s a major force in today’s tech-market landscape. Consider adding some AI firepower to your portfolio today with a pair of underappreciated, high-conviction midsize movers. It really wasn’t too long ago that the idea of computers having a mind of their...
alpenhornnews.com
Smart Library Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2022 to 2028
The Smart Library market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Smart Library market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Smart Library .
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Top Crowdfunding Agencies And Why You Need Them
Every successful business was once an idea, but it takes a lot of hard work to turn that idea into reality. Unfortunately, people often fail to materialize their ideas due to a lack of funds. However, different crowdfunding agencies today are helping millions of people realize their dreams and start their dream ventures.
