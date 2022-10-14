ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
marktechpost.com

Microsoft Open-Sources its ‘Farm of the Future’ Toolkit that Combines Wireless Networking, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Edge Computing to Develop Rich Geospatial Insights for Agriculture and Sustainability

About 30% of the world’s freshwater supply is used by agriculture, which also emits about 25% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Because farmers depend on predictable weather to run their farms, unforeseen weather conditions may make it difficult for them to cope with the repercussions of climate change. Making progress on any of the earlier identified issues is challenging due to the lack of farm data.
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
alpenhornnews.com

Future Growth Of Stair Parts Professional Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Ã¢â?¬â?? Forecast To 2029

The up-to-date report of Stair Parts Professional market offers an in-depth examination of all the crucial parameters such as primary growth determinants, impediments, and lucrative prospects to understand the path the industry will take over 20XX-20XX. It also illuminates the sizes and shares of the market segments, including the product landscape and application spectrum, as well as the regional divisions. Additionally, it provides insights into competitive landscape with respect to the prominent organizations, emerging contenders, as well as new industry players. Moreover, the study further casts light on the repercussions of COVID-19 on this vertical and lays out a precise overview of the popular strategies that will help business reinforce their position post the market turbulence.
Benzinga

Carbon Capture Stocks Capture Investors Attention (EQNR, VKIN, AKCCF, DELT, SLB)

Our planet is still heavily reliant on the burning of fossil fuels in order to generate energy. With the burning of fossil fuels comes the emission of harmful gases that can continue to alter the climate of our planet. A technology that we currently have access to that can help mitigate the harm of burning fossil fuels known as carbon capture and storage, or CCS. Carbon capture technologies remove carbon from the atmosphere and either permanently store the carbon underground or re-purpose the carbon for use in other sectors.
Benzinga

Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick will discuss...
getnews.info

Flexo Launches Coworking Platform To Help Companies Go Hybrid

Flexo’s tribal knowledge of the localities of Mumbai has enabled several companies and start-ups to find a safe and comfortable abode to carry out their operations. Flexibility at work has emerged as a vital component of the work-life balance. The post-covid situation has stirred the necessity of having flexible workspaces that are closer to employee homes. With the belief that a flexible workforce needs a flexible workspace, Flexo is helping companies adopt hybrid workspaces in Mumbai and across India.
alpenhornnews.com

IoT in Defence Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2028

The IoT in Defence market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global IoT in Defence market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding IoT in Defence .
Benzinga

GE Healthcare Expands Immuno-Diagnostics Offering Via Partnership With Telix Pharmaceuticals

General Electric Co's GE subsidiary GE Healthcare has inked a collaborative development and reseller agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited to supply immune diagnostics radiotracers. The new agreement adds two Telix investigational PET imaging radiotracers to GE Healthcare's immuno-diagnostic portfolio, to enable patient selection and monitoring in immunotherapy trials. Telix tracers...
PV Tech

SCU providing energy solutions for European SMEs

With Europe experiencing a serious energy crisis, increasing numbers of its SMEs have chosen photovoltaic energy storage to reduce electricity consumption. SCU’s GRES is a comprehensive energy storage system, integrating lithium batteries (including BMS), PCS, Solar MPPTs, STS, PMS, air conditioning and IP54 cabinets. The GRES also offers peak shaving and uninterrupted power supply from the network.
tipranks.com

2 Hidden AI Gems for a Tech-riffic Portfolio

Machine learning isn’t just the future; it’s a major force in today’s tech-market landscape. Consider adding some AI firepower to your portfolio today with a pair of underappreciated, high-conviction midsize movers. It really wasn’t too long ago that the idea of computers having a mind of their...
alpenhornnews.com

Smart Library Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2022 to 2028

The Smart Library market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Smart Library market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Smart Library .
entrepreneursbreak.com

The Top Crowdfunding Agencies And Why You Need Them

Every successful business was once an idea, but it takes a lot of hard work to turn that idea into reality. Unfortunately, people often fail to materialize their ideas due to a lack of funds. However, different crowdfunding agencies today are helping millions of people realize their dreams and start their dream ventures.
