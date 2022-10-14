ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

cryptoslate.com

Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT

Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kitco.com

Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
CHINA
NASDAQ

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an “aura of legitimacy” to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank’s platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients’ crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
MARKETS
crypto-economy.com

Digital ID on blockchain will boost South Korea’s economy

It is estimated that the South Korean government will begin offering a digital identity secured by blockchain to every citizen who owns a smartphone as part of an effort to boost economic growth by tapping into the world’s largest population of the tech-savvy individual. The use of phone-based IDs...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

India aims to develop crypto SOPs during G20 presidency, says finance minister

The finance minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed India’s plan to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cryptocurrencies during its G20 presidency, from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2023. Sitharaman has previously called for global collaboration to decide on crypto's future and has been cautious against mainstream crypto...
ECONOMY
fundselectorasia.com

Raffles Family Office expands into digital assets

Raffles Family Office has launched Revo Digital Family Office (Revo DFO), a new platform that allows ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families to invest in digital assets. “The growing interest in digital assets shown by UHNW investors in Asia presents new opportunities for the wealth management industry, but it is at risk of being overlooked and underserved,” said Revo DFO CEO Ray Tam.
BUSINESS
forkast.news

Macau is betting on digital currency, CBDC as legal tender

The city of Macau, a special administrative region of China and home to a thriving casino industry, is seeking to grant digital currency status as legal tender, the Executive Council of Macau announced on Friday. Fast facts. While the proposal does not name any specific digital currencies, it comes amid...
GAMBLING
CNBC

Mastercard will help banks offer cryptocurrency trading

Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License

Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
WORLD
forkast.news

Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative

A partnership between the World Gold Council (WGC) and Swiss-based DLT infrastructure and application provider aXedras Group could make gold trading more accessible and streamlined, though insiders are skeptical, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday. Fast facts. The WGC’s initiative “Gold247” proposes bringing a major segment of the multi-trillion-dollar gold...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Sri Lanka urged to step back from brink of setting up ‘Xinjiang-style’ military-run reeducation centres

Human rights groups are demanding Sri Lanka withdraw a draft law that would give the government powers to set up military-run “reeducation centres” that have been compared to China’s Uyghur detention centres in Xinjiang. On Monday, Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court began hearings on six petitions filed by civil society activists and opposition party lawmakers against the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill, deemed as unconstitutional and arbitrary.The contentious Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill was released by Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government and was submitted to parliament on 23 September 2022.The bill will allow the compulsory detention in centres of “drug dependant persons, ex-combatants, members of...
POLITICS

