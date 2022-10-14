Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
New UK Treasury chief to aims to calm markets with statement
LONDON — (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief will announce details of his tax and spending plans Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule, in a bid to calm markets roiled by the government's economic policies. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to ditch more of...
kitco.com
Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
NASDAQ
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an “aura of legitimacy” to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank’s platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients’ crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
crypto-economy.com
Digital ID on blockchain will boost South Korea’s economy
It is estimated that the South Korean government will begin offering a digital identity secured by blockchain to every citizen who owns a smartphone as part of an effort to boost economic growth by tapping into the world’s largest population of the tech-savvy individual. The use of phone-based IDs...
CoinTelegraph
India aims to develop crypto SOPs during G20 presidency, says finance minister
The finance minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, revealed India’s plan to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cryptocurrencies during its G20 presidency, from Dec. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2023. Sitharaman has previously called for global collaboration to decide on crypto's future and has been cautious against mainstream crypto...
fundselectorasia.com
Raffles Family Office expands into digital assets
Raffles Family Office has launched Revo Digital Family Office (Revo DFO), a new platform that allows ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families to invest in digital assets. “The growing interest in digital assets shown by UHNW investors in Asia presents new opportunities for the wealth management industry, but it is at risk of being overlooked and underserved,” said Revo DFO CEO Ray Tam.
forkast.news
Macau is betting on digital currency, CBDC as legal tender
The city of Macau, a special administrative region of China and home to a thriving casino industry, is seeking to grant digital currency status as legal tender, the Executive Council of Macau announced on Friday. Fast facts. While the proposal does not name any specific digital currencies, it comes amid...
CNBC
Mastercard will help banks offer cryptocurrency trading
Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License
Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
cryptoglobe.com
Some of the Biggest Asset Managers Are Building Out Their Crypto Teams, Says Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder
Recently, Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital (MCD), talked about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are preparing to go “all-in” on crypto. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Pompliano said:. “Regardless of what happens to price...
DeFi Draws Closer to Institutional Market as EU Eyes Automatic Blockchain Monitoring
In the first few years of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), platforms like Uniswap and Pancakeswap fueled the explosion of a field that has been defined by a series of spectacular gold rushes followed by a painful hangover. But as the industry evolves, businesses and governments alike are looking to establish order in the DeFi wild west.
forkast.news
Gold commodities market could enter the blockchain, according to new industry initiative
A partnership between the World Gold Council (WGC) and Swiss-based DLT infrastructure and application provider aXedras Group could make gold trading more accessible and streamlined, though insiders are skeptical, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday. Fast facts. The WGC’s initiative “Gold247” proposes bringing a major segment of the multi-trillion-dollar gold...
Former Russian journalist Ovsyannikova has fled Russia - lawyer
MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of spreading "fake news" about the military, has fled the country after escaping from house arrest, her lawyer said on Monday.
Spanish competition watchdog launches probe into Booking.com
MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spain's antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Dutch hotel reservation website Booking.com (BKNG.O) over possible unfair competition practices affecting hotels and rival online travel agencies in the country.
Sri Lanka urged to step back from brink of setting up ‘Xinjiang-style’ military-run reeducation centres
Human rights groups are demanding Sri Lanka withdraw a draft law that would give the government powers to set up military-run “reeducation centres” that have been compared to China’s Uyghur detention centres in Xinjiang. On Monday, Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court began hearings on six petitions filed by civil society activists and opposition party lawmakers against the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill, deemed as unconstitutional and arbitrary.The contentious Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill was released by Ranil Wickremesinghe’s government and was submitted to parliament on 23 September 2022.The bill will allow the compulsory detention in centres of “drug dependant persons, ex-combatants, members of...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
Comments / 0