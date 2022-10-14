Read full article on original website
Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified
Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Happy Face serial killer sends daughter chilling letters from prison, calls her fat & creeps on her Instagram
THE DAUGHTER of the infamous 'Happy Face' serial killer has publicly shared letters that she's received from her father while he's in prison. Melissa Moore, who's known as @lifeafterhappyface on TikTok, posted a video about a letter she received from her dad. She received an overwhelming response on the app...
Little Is Known About Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother — What Happened to Joyce Dahmer?
We get a brief glimpse into the life of Joyce Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Based on the title, it's easy to assume Jeffrey Dahmer is the monster. However, you quickly learn there are several in this story — from the Milwaukee police department, whose racism and homophobia kept Dahmer on the streets, to a system that let him off easy after his first arrest.
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Incel Admits Plot to ‘Slaughter’ 3,000 Women at Ohio State University, Feds Say
A self-described incel has admitted in federal court to planning a mass shooting at Ohio State University, officials said. Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to commit a hate crime—an offense which carries a possible life sentence as the plot involved attempts to kill, according to prosecutors. Genco was arrested in March 2020 after someone feared he planned to hurt himself or others after he barricaded himself in a room with a gun. Authorities managed to get Genco to surrender and found he had an AR-15-style rifle with a bumper-stock, along with a Glock pistol to fire fully automatically. He admitted to possessing the weapons as part of his plot, prosecutors said. Investigators also found writings dating back to 2019 in which Genco said he planned to “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge.” One note indicated he hoped to kill as many as 3,000 people, prosecutors said. FBI agents say Genco surveilled Ohio State University and researched sororities online. “Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement.Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
A Texas woman went on a racist rant and allegedly threatened to kill a group of Indian-American women. Now one of the women is suing her: 'There's a lot of trauma'
"I hate you fucking Indians," Esmeralda Upton yelled at the group of women. "You turn off that phone or I swear to God I'll fucking shoot your ass."
Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State
A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
‘Conversations with a Killer’: Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother House Was the Site of Multiple Murders
Photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's grandmother's house in 2022, plus what the site where the Oxford Apartments once stood looks like.
Jeffrey Dahmer ‘Tools of Death’ Auction Stopped By Milwaukee Businessman, ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Reveals
Netflix's new Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries 'Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes' explains what happened to the serial killer's possessions after his death in 1994.
Washington Examiner
California police hunting for serial killer after five 'interconnected' shootings
California may have a new serial killer — the first such nationally publicized case since the Golden State Killer was caught three years ago and became a household name, inspiring a book and a hit HBO series. Police in Stockton have linked five murder cases involving men who were...
Op-Ed: The pandemic, Hurricane Ian and me — a doctor whose friends say I have PTSD
When we're in the eye of the storm, the ability to muffle panic is a survival skill, one I've employed as a doctor during COVID and while fleeing Hurricane Ian.
Five Years Since the Route 91 Massacre No One Knows a Damn Thing
WES PERRY WAS in his Las Vegas hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino when a gunman, a few rooms away, smashed his own room’s window and opened fire. Fans were gathered across the Las Vegas Strip at a country-music festival. It was Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest festival, and headliner Jason Aldean had just started singing his hit “When She Says Baby.” The rampage went on for 10 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850. It is considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern...
Kanye West to buy right-wing social media app Parler to protect ‘conservative opinions’
Kanye West is buying Parler, the right-wing social media app that’s been banned by Apple and Google multiple times and was used to coordinate the January 6th riots.The rapper, known as Ye, joined the platform today.“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” said Mr West.“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social...
Transgender homicides in the US have nearly doubled over 4 years: report
The number of homicides of transgender people in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2017 and 2021, mostly driven by gun violence, according to a new report from Everytown for Gun Safety, a national gun control organization. Known transgender homicides jumped 93 percent over the last four years, from 29 killings...
