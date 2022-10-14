Read full article on original website
NannasBananas
4d ago
the debate should have been scheduled regardless. If one doesn't show up, the other STILL has the ability to answer the questions, and get their policy position out there.....it's only fair for potential voters.
William Heden
3d ago
The democrats won't debate because they can't sell their lies anymore. They have destoyed America and the proof is out there for anyone that wants to believe what they see and not what the democrats and the media tell them to believe.
Jody Mcbride
4d ago
PBS has just become another arm of the Democrat Party All Republican states should cut off any money to PBS until they have Fair journalists.
