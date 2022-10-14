Read full article on original website
15 seconds that changed the San Francisco Bay Area: Devastation of the 1989 quake remembered
The San Francisco Bay Area was celebrating on October 17, 1989, as both home teams faced off against each other in Game 3 of the World Series. The mood lasted until 5:04 p.m. when the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.5 magnitude, shook for 15 seconds and changed the Bay Area forever.
Government Technology
COVID Booster Uptake ‘Slow and Sluggish’ in Bay Area
(TNS) - Bay Area health officials are worried that not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the upcoming holiday season. "What we've seen so far is a very slow and sluggish uptake of these boosters," Dr. Sara Cody, the...
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
latitude38.com
Virtual Meeting to Cover Topics Concerning Boaters
Vivian Matuk of the California State Parks and California Coastal Commission writes to advise us of an upcoming virtual meeting. The topics will interest sailors and other waterway users. “Join us, the California Clean Boating Network, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, for a free and exciting educational virtual meeting,” announces...
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
7 Gorgeous Places To See Fall Foliage In the Bay Area
Fall foliage is truly a sight to behold. Familiar shades of green give way to red, orange, yellow, and brown during an incredible seasonal display. We might not have the vast color-changing forests that the East Coast loves to brag about, but here are a few excellent local spots to enjoy this seasonal show. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is one of the best and most convenient places to catch fall colors in SF. This sprawling green space contains 8,000+ plants across 55 acres with several areas that truly shine in Autumn. The Moon Viewing Garden is the best place to catch a glimpse of these golden leaves, but every corner of this little oasis is worth a visit. Admission is free for SF residents. Location: 1199 9th Avenue The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is one of the most tranquil and picturesque areas in San Francisco and is host to a dazzling display of fall color. Take time to stroll along the numerous koi ponds, visit the newly-restored pagoda, and grab a drink at their traditional tea house. Admission is free to SF residents.
socketsite.com
Amazing Eureka Valley Home Trades for $325K Less
Speaking of price reductions in San Francisco and a decline in the price per square foot, the list price for the single-family home at 4540 20th Street, a remodeled home which boasts a “prime Eureka Valley location,” a “chef’s kitchen,” and a private “outdoor oasis”/ rear yard, has been reduced two more times since we featured it [in August] and it’s now priced at $1.999 million having been listed for $2.5 million in July.
sfstandard.com
Where Were You When? Barbara Rodgers Remembers 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake
On Oct. 17, 1989, the San Francisco Bay Area was buzzing about baseball: The A’s and the Giants were facing off against one another in Game 3 of the World Series. Dubbed “The Battle of the Bay,” the championship pitted Northern California’s two Major League Baseball teams against one another in a matchup split between the Oakland Coliseum and Candlestick Park.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Return to masking? It's possible, if we see COVID surge this fall, Bay Area health officials say
Another COVID surge? Europe is seeing an increase in cases which has some Bay Area officials warning that masking guidelines could return if the same happens here.
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
NBC Bay Area
Marsh Fire Continues to Burn Underground in Contra Costa County
A fire that sparked back in June in Contra Costa County is smoldering again. Firefighters doused most of the Marsh Fire, which burned 159 acres over the summer, but an area by Willow Pass Road and the Delta near the marsh itself proved more difficult. County officials are now monitoring...
latitude38.com
San Rafael Dredging Could Be Completed by End of November
In April we were able to bring you the news that the San Rafael Channel was set to be dredged over the summer. We can now tell you the dredging is underway, and may be completed by the end of November. The dredging is the first serious attempt at clearing the channel in 20 years. The channel harbors almost 2,000 boats and plays a key part in defending San Rafael against flooding.
hoodline.com
A covered, outdoor roller rink with live DJs called ‘San FranDisco’ has opened at Civic Center
Things are really rolling with the roller skating community in San Francisco these days. The new roller skating mural on the asphalt of Golden Gate Park’s Skatin’ Place opened in mid-June — a project that happened in large part thanks to the effort of Church of 8 Wheels founder David Miles. And now he’s gone the extra mile again to create a new public roller skating rink, as NBC Bay Area reports a new outdoor roller rink called San FranDisco opened Saturday at Fulton Plaza, outside City Hall at Civic Center.
iheart.com
Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good
Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
KTVU FOX 2
Emergency responders urge people to prepare for the next 'Big One'
SAN FRANCISCO - 33 years ago today the Bay Area was rocked by the Loma Prieta earthquake. Experts warn it's not a matter of if a major quake will strike again, it's a matter of when. First responders have an important message. Emergency responders are urging all of us to...
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
ComicBook
Brendan Fraser Apologizes to San Francisco for George of the Jungle Incident
Brendan Fraser has apologized for getting a little "wild" during the filming of George of the Jungle in San Francisco. At a screening of his new film The Whale during the Mill Valley Film Festival in California, Fraser humorously issued an apology to the city where parts of George of the Jungle were filmed and took place. In an interview with the Bay Area's SFGATE, Fraser recalled a scene where his character — the Tarzan-inspired jungle king — rescues a parasailer dangling from the top of the Bay Bridge in the 1997 Disney comedy.
