Last Monday we told readers there were only three weeks left before the start of the 28th Baja Ha-Ha. Today, we make that call for the two-week mark. And it feels a little like the annual countdown to Christmas. The Ha-Ha will take off from San Diego on October 31: yep, Halloween. But there’s nothing to be scared of, unless you’re unprepared, in which case anxiety may or may not make its appearance. To help keep it at bay, we’re sharing Part Two of the Ha-Ha’s Grand Poobah’s updates and tips. Have a read below, and make sure you can check all your boxes. That way you’ll be ready to sail off into the morning sun and head south to Mexico with an air of excitement and pleasant anticipation.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO