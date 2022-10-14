ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Comments / 3

Related
familyroadtripguru.com

California Lavender Honey Farm Tour

I have not been THIS excited to share an attraction with you. Why so? Well, it’s new, it’s fun, it’s educational and… it’s MINE!. Since March 2021 my family and I have been working really hard on creating California Lavender Honey Farm, a 10 acres farm in Paso Robles wine growing region of California, on the Central Coast. And now we are happy to offer you a highly educational and super fun California farm tour experience.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages storage containers outside hotel in San Luis Obispo

A fire broke out outside the Hampton Inn in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, damaging mattresses that were being kept inside storage containers. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller reported a fire burning outside the Hampton Inn located at 1530 Calle Joaquin. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented it from extending to the hotel and damaging the structure. Fire personnel did not find any smoke inside the hotel.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire temporarily closes Highway 101 offramp in San Luis Obispo

A fire near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo resulted in the temporary closure of an offramp Monday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a brush fire burning beside northbound Highway 101 at the Grand Avenue offramp, according to Caltrans. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Arsonist Pleads Guilty to Starting Hollister Fire

A Grover Beach man has pleaded guilty to one felony count of arson for starting the Hollister Fire in March of this year. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Monday that 30-year-old Edward Junior Macklin pleaded guilty to one felony counts of Arson of a Structure or Forest, in violation of Penal Code Section 451(c), for an incident in and around the Hollister Ranch Area, between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon, on March 12, 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum

Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO County gas prices drop, find the lowest prices

While the national average price of gas remains unchanged, the price of gas in California and San Luis Obispo County has dropped significantly. At $6.31 a gallon, the average price of gas in SLO County is 23 cents less than last week’s prices, according to figures from AAA. California...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
AOL Corp

Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says

An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy