San Antonio, TX

Boston 25 News WFXT

Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
BOSTON, MA
KENS 5

'I don't know the purpose of it' | Tony Parker surprised Spurs' Popovich is still coaching

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich is entering his 27th season as the head coach and one of his former players is questioning why he's still hard at work. In an interview with Insider, team legend Tony Parker says he just doesn't understand why Popovich is still the Spurs coach and admits he tries to encourage him to put the clipboard down for good and enjoy life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

What to expect from the Spurs' opening night starting lineup

SAN ANTONIO — With the San Antonio Spurs set to embark on a rebuilding season, head coach Gregg Popovich seems to have settled on his starters—at least for opening night. After practice on Monday, Pop confirmed to reporters that the plan is to roll with a lineup of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl. It's what he went with in the last two preseason games. So what can we expect from these guys, both individually and as a group? And why not start Josh Primo?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Report: Mavs to sign free agent guard Facundo Campazzo

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly filled their final roster spot ahead of this week's regular season opener. Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has agreed to a deal with the Mavs, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Argentina native recently played for the Denver...
DALLAS, TX

