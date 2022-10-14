Read full article on original website
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
Fan episode: Final fan thoughts on the Spurs ahead of new season; chat with Hawks Talons GC's General Manager | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Spurs fan Erick Hicks to tell us some final thoughts on the Spurs ahead of the start of their new season. Also, we speak with Hawks Talon GC's Director of esports and General Manager Wesley...
Let the season begin! Spurs invite fans to first watch party
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is set to begin Wednesday night at home against the Hornets and the team is inviting all fans to cheer the team together this week. The Spurs are inviting fans in the San Antonio and Austin areas to cheer on...
Everything you need to know for the Spurs home opener
SAN ANTONIO — The AT&T Center is about to get rowdy again, the Spurs home opener is set to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Hornets. For those who will be attending, here's what you can expect. Who are they playing?. The Spurs will be playing against the...
'I don't know the purpose of it' | Tony Parker surprised Spurs' Popovich is still coaching
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich is entering his 27th season as the head coach and one of his former players is questioning why he's still hard at work. In an interview with Insider, team legend Tony Parker says he just doesn't understand why Popovich is still the Spurs coach and admits he tries to encourage him to put the clipboard down for good and enjoy life.
What to expect from the Spurs' opening night starting lineup
SAN ANTONIO — With the San Antonio Spurs set to embark on a rebuilding season, head coach Gregg Popovich seems to have settled on his starters—at least for opening night. After practice on Monday, Pop confirmed to reporters that the plan is to roll with a lineup of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl. It's what he went with in the last two preseason games. So what can we expect from these guys, both individually and as a group? And why not start Josh Primo?
LOOK: Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is getting a mural in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for one of the newest member of the San Antonio Spurs to get his own mural in San Antonio. Rookie Jeremy Sochan is joining the popular Spurs mural at San Antonio's Rudy's Seafood located on the city's Southside. The mural is made...
Report: Mavs to sign free agent guard Facundo Campazzo
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly filled their final roster spot ahead of this week's regular season opener. Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has agreed to a deal with the Mavs, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Argentina native recently played for the Denver...
