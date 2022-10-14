ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

Lovett Industrial pushes on with 567K spec project

Lovett Industrial’s eighth Houston area industrial development is underway. After buying the 76-acre property in April 2021, the Houston-based has officially started construction on Nexus North Logistics Park. The 567,140-square-foot speculative distribution center is set to go up on Greens Road just west of Interstate 69 and north of Beltway 8, according to the Houston Business Journal.
