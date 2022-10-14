Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Brags About ‘Running His Dad Off Raw’
WWE made a big shake up to their brands on this week’s episode of SmackDown, when it was announced that Rey Mysterio had been moved over to the SmackDown brand full time. The move comes due to Rey not wanting to fight his son Dominik following his betrayal of his father back at Clash at the Castle, aligning with the Judgment Day.
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Shane McMahon Once Threatened To ‘Legitimately Kill’ Two Top WWE Executives
Shane McMahon has been a part of a lot of major memorable moments as a part of his father’s empire over the past 25 years both in the ring and behind the scenes. However, there was one situation where, had things gone sideways, he’d have a much different WWE legacy.
Identity Of Raw Star Facing Roxanne Perez In NXT Pick Your Poison Match Revealed?
Cora Jade’s choice for the NXT Pick Your Poison may have been revealed before tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. The Pick Your Poison match, which sees each participant pick the other’s opponents, has seen Roxanne Perez make her SmackDown debut, where she would select Raquel Rodriguez as Cora Jade’s opponent.
Producer For Bray Wyatt October 14 SmackDown Segment Revealed
The producers for the October 14 edition of SmackDown, featuring an intriguing Bray Wyatt segment, have been revealed. In the closing moments of the episode, Wyatt cut an emotional promo, following his WWE return at Extreme Rules the previous weekend. Wyatt was then interrupted by a figure in the ‘Uncle...
8 Potential Pay-Per-View Names Triple H Could Revive
A big shakeup is expected to WWE’s premium live event calendar next year, with the planned WWE Day 1 event in January being cancelled by the company recently. With a potential shakeup of WWE’s calendar, fans have already started speculating about popular old show names that could be brought back, whether as a premium live event, TV special or NXT special.
Former WWE Star Once Again Accepting Bookings
Former WWE star Paul London has announced that he is now once again accepting bookings, with his main goal being to help the younger generation of talent. Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, London made the announcement that he would be taking the bookings, effective immediately. He...
Two Former WWE NXT Stars Backstage At NXT Live Events
NXT has recently gone through it’s second rebranding in as many years, as the new ‘white and gold’ era of the show has been in play for two weeks now. The change comes after a change in WWE regime, with Vince McMahon retiring from the company back in July, and Triple H taking over as the head of creative on the WWE main roster, with Shawn Michaels spearheading the developmental brand.
Renee Paquette Addresses Possibility Of Working With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette has discussed her new AEW role, commenting on the possibility of a future segment with Jon Moxley. Ahead of the October 12 edition of Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, AEW announced that Paquette was All Elite. She made her first AEW appearance on that night’s show. Paquette’s signing...
Matt Hardy Discusses Failed WWE Angles That Were ‘In Bad Taste’
An AEW star has discussed three failed WWE angles that they consider “in bad taste”. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has seen his fair share of ups and downs. From injuries to the disappointing Hardy Boyz reunion, it has been less than smooth sailing.
Former WWE Star Slams ‘Degrading And Distasteful’ Gimmick
A former WWE star has claimed that the reaction to a “degrading and distasteful” gimmick was allegedly “you’re getting TV time” in a recent interview. Having spent much of the summer of 2010 building up a story where Rosa Mendes attempted to become a part of LayCool (the team of Layla and Michelle McCool).
Main Roster Mystery Partners Revealed For October 18 NXT
With NXT going head to head against AEW Dynamite on October 18, WWE is ready to loan over some main roster stars for the night!. With multiple mystery partner angles discussed on last week’s edition of NXT (October 11) it seems the mysteries have been solved!. With Cora Jade...
Star Returns To WWE And Former Name On WWE Raw
A WWE star has returned to the company, shifting brands and with a new name! Find out who popped up on tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. After a period of absence, formerly Happy Corbin who left SmackDown dejected after being frequently referred to as “Bum Ass Corbin,” by fans and Pat McAfee alike.
WWE Star Threatens To Reveal Secret That Could “Cancel” Another WWE Star
On WWE Raw, a WWE star has threatened to reveal a secret that would get another star “cancelled,” find out all the details!. After attempting to fake an injury to get out of his match with Dexter Lumis by which if he loses, Lumis gets a WWE contract, The Miz was foiled at nearly every turn by Johnny Gargano.
Spoiler On WWE Hall Of Famer Set To Return On October 17 Raw
There is a spoiler on a WWE Hall of Famer that is set to return on the October 17 edition of Raw. Over the past few months, WWE has done a great job of utilizing several legends on episode of Monday Night Raw. From Trish Stratus in Toronto to Kurt...
Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Next week on WWE Raw there will be a major championship re-match between popular stars feuding of late – find out who!. After Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae took on Bayley’s faction mates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on tonight’s WWE Raw, there was a dust up between the champ and Bayley.
AEW Announces Meet & Greet With Unlikely Name
With one critique being that AEW has “too many champions,” it also leaves opportunity for multiple champions to make public appearances. However AEW has recently announced a special Meet & Greet ahead of AEW Rampage on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, the...
Major Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
WWE hosted the first-ever edition of the WWE Day 1 premium live event on January 1, 2022, which saw Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship in a five-way against Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and then-WWE Champion Big E. WWE had previously announced that the Day...
Top WWE Star Reveals Major Injury Suffered Last Year
A top WWE star has revealed a major injury they suffered last year. Bobby Lashley has been on a roll for the past two years with two runs each as WWE Champion and United States Champion. With a man as powerful as Lashley, one would think that his pain threshold...
Here Is Who Is Set To Lead October 17 WWE Raw
The news broke earlier today that WWE’s head of creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is set to miss his first episode of WWE television since he took over back in July. Triple H will not be present at tonight’s WWE Raw show in Oklahoma City due to testing positive for COVID-19.
