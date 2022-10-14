Read full article on original website
Dominik Mysterio Brags About ‘Running His Dad Off Raw’
WWE made a big shake up to their brands on this week’s episode of SmackDown, when it was announced that Rey Mysterio had been moved over to the SmackDown brand full time. The move comes due to Rey not wanting to fight his son Dominik following his betrayal of his father back at Clash at the Castle, aligning with the Judgment Day.
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Shane McMahon Once Threatened To ‘Legitimately Kill’ Two Top WWE Executives
Shane McMahon has been a part of a lot of major memorable moments as a part of his father’s empire over the past 25 years both in the ring and behind the scenes. However, there was one situation where, had things gone sideways, he’d have a much different WWE legacy.
Two Former WWE NXT Stars Backstage At NXT Live Events
NXT has recently gone through it’s second rebranding in as many years, as the new ‘white and gold’ era of the show has been in play for two weeks now. The change comes after a change in WWE regime, with Vince McMahon retiring from the company back in July, and Triple H taking over as the head of creative on the WWE main roster, with Shawn Michaels spearheading the developmental brand.
Matt Hardy Discusses Failed WWE Angles That Were ‘In Bad Taste’
An AEW star has discussed three failed WWE angles that they consider “in bad taste”. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has seen his fair share of ups and downs. From injuries to the disappointing Hardy Boyz reunion, it has been less than smooth sailing.
AEW Star Never Wants To Relive ‘Scariest Moment’ Of His Career
Since joining AEW in March 2021 and finding himself in a high-profile feud with two of the company’s biggest names, there’s been only one moment that one AEW star never wants to revisit. Ethan Page teamed with Scorpio Sky as Men of the Year, facing Sting and Darby...
Former WWE Star Slams ‘Degrading And Distasteful’ Gimmick
A former WWE star has claimed that the reaction to a “degrading and distasteful” gimmick was allegedly “you’re getting TV time” in a recent interview. Having spent much of the summer of 2010 building up a story where Rosa Mendes attempted to become a part of LayCool (the team of Layla and Michelle McCool).
Top WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return
The Judgment Day have become one of the top acts on Monday Night Raw in recent months, with the group of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio seeing their stock rise in the Triple H era. Despite the renewed push for the group, Rhea Ripley has found...
Main Roster Mystery Partners Revealed For October 18 NXT
With NXT going head to head against AEW Dynamite on October 18, WWE is ready to loan over some main roster stars for the night!. With multiple mystery partner angles discussed on last week’s edition of NXT (October 11) it seems the mysteries have been solved!. With Cora Jade...
Former WWE Star Once Again Accepting Bookings
Former WWE star Paul London has announced that he is now once again accepting bookings, with his main goal being to help the younger generation of talent. Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, London made the announcement that he would be taking the bookings, effective immediately. He...
Star Returns To WWE And Former Name On WWE Raw
A WWE star has returned to the company, shifting brands and with a new name! Find out who popped up on tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. After a period of absence, formerly Happy Corbin who left SmackDown dejected after being frequently referred to as “Bum Ass Corbin,” by fans and Pat McAfee alike.
Renee Paquette Addresses Possibility Of Working With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette has discussed her new AEW role, commenting on the possibility of a future segment with Jon Moxley. Ahead of the October 12 edition of Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, AEW announced that Paquette was All Elite. She made her first AEW appearance on that night’s show. Paquette’s signing...
WWE Files Trademark For Latest New Ring Name
WWE has filed to trademark it’s latest ring name on October 13, per the United States Patent and Trademark Office. One of the reasons behind the many sudden name changes in the company was done with the idea of WWE owning the trademarks for their characters’ names. While...
Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Next week on WWE Raw there will be a major championship re-match between popular stars feuding of late – find out who!. After Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae took on Bayley’s faction mates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on tonight’s WWE Raw, there was a dust up between the champ and Bayley.
Top WWE Star Reveals Major Injury Suffered Last Year
A top WWE star has revealed a major injury they suffered last year. Bobby Lashley has been on a roll for the past two years with two runs each as WWE Champion and United States Champion. With a man as powerful as Lashley, one would think that his pain threshold...
WWE Star Reveals Their Dream WrestleMania Match
A returning WWE star has revealed their dream WrestleMania match. On the September 26 edition of WWE Raw, Candice LeRae made her return in a win over Nikki A.S.H. LeRae spent several years on the NXT brand before returning to the promotion. Like many NXT alum, she must have always thought about performing at WrestleMania.
Major Upcoming WWE Premium Live Event Cancelled
WWE hosted the first-ever edition of the WWE Day 1 premium live event on January 1, 2022, which saw Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship in a five-way against Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and then-WWE Champion Big E. WWE had previously announced that the Day...
Here Is Who Is Set To Lead October 17 WWE Raw
The news broke earlier today that WWE’s head of creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is set to miss his first episode of WWE television since he took over back in July. Triple H will not be present at tonight’s WWE Raw show in Oklahoma City due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Report: WWE Has ‘Immediate Plans’ For Former World Champion
WWE reportedly has ‘immediate plans’ for a returning WWE World Champion and Hall of Famer, plans which could materialise on Raw in the coming weeks. John Bradshaw Layfield stepped down from the WWE SmackDown commentary team in September 2017, but has maintained a positive relationship with the company in the years since.
Notable Triple H Re-Hire Scouting Indie Talent For WWE
Gabe Sapolsky has been scouting talent for WWE, following him rejoining the company under the Triple H regime. Following Triple H’s elevation to ‘Chief Content Officer’ it was reported that WWE is interested in scouting indie talent again. The company had notably shifted its recruitment strategy to focus on hiring and training young athletes rather than signing experiences wrestlers in 2021, under the previous management regime.
