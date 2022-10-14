NXT has recently gone through it’s second rebranding in as many years, as the new ‘white and gold’ era of the show has been in play for two weeks now. The change comes after a change in WWE regime, with Vince McMahon retiring from the company back in July, and Triple H taking over as the head of creative on the WWE main roster, with Shawn Michaels spearheading the developmental brand.

1 DAY AGO