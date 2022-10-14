Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
Woodmont Streetery reopens in Bethesda
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Bikeway construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda is complete and on Friday the county reopened a reconfigured “streetery.” Streeteries, such as the one on Woodmont Avenue, were opened under the Shared Streets program during the pandemic and kept many businesses afloat when indoor dining was restricted. The county […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Passenger killed in two-vehicle collision in Germantown
A man was killed late Saturday night when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a truck in Germantown, according to Montgomery County police. At about 11:15 p.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the report of a collision on southbound Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, police said Sunday in a press release.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct. 17, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Oct. 17 and here are five things to know happening in Montgomery County. Here’s the 10 day weather forecast as we start the work week. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Man and Woman in Bethesda
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30...
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
mocoshow.com
Urban Winery Now Open At New Location in Silver Spring
Urban Winery’s tasting room and patio is now open at its new location on 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring. The winery was previously located at 949 Bonifant Street Suite A, where it opened in 2015 and stayed until 2020. Urban Winery was temporarily closed due to construction. Reservations...
WTOP
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway. After arriving on the scene, police say...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property
The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
NBC Washington
Have You Seen Them? Couple Goes Missing From Bethesda
A couple visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, have been missing since Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help locating the pair. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were last seen leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda on Oct. 15 at around 2:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County police.
mymcmedia.org
Fire Station 1 Restaurant Fire Causes More Than $225,000 in Damage
A fire Thursday afternoon at The Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar in downtown Silver Spring caused more than $225,000 in damage, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There is about $75,000 of structural damage and more than $150,000 in damage to contents, Piringer...
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
recordpatriot.com
Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH AT INTERSECTION OF U.S. ROUTE 40 AND HARMONY ROAD IN FREDERICK COUNTY, MARYLAND
FREDERICK, MD (October 15, 2022) - – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening in Frederick County. Shortly before 9:20 P.M. on Friday, October 14, 2022 Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road in Frederick, Maryland for a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Toyota Prius, driven by Donald Frederick Reineke, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, was traveling north on Harmony Road and attempted to cross U.S. Route 40.
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault at Rockville bus stop
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at a bus stop in Rockville on Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022. The assault was reported at a bus stop in the 14600 block of Bauer Drive at 3:00 PM. That is off Norbeck Road near Earle B. Middle School.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Suspects of assault in NE DC dodge police by hiding in a construction dumpster
WASHINGTON — Several suspects are still wanted for their involvement in an assault that occurred in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The Metropolitan Police Department released video to the public on Saturday that captures the wanted suspects hiding in a construction dumpster to avoid arrest. Detectives are working...
