ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

What’s Next for the Over-Order Premium in Pennsylvania?

Discussions about the over-order premium appear to be the proverbial “gift that keeps on giving.” According to my colleagues who have worked for the Milk Marketing Board for 15 or more years, it has always been that way. Some characterize the over-order premium as a win-win for all,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture

Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paonlinecasino.com

Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Missing Pennsylvania man found safe

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cheltenham Police Department in Montgomery County is searching for 82 year old Kenneth Benner. He is described as 5 ft 10 in, 175 lbs, white hair, and hazel eyes wearing a dark gray sweater, tan shorts, and white shoes. He was last seen on October 15 at 2:30 P.M. at Abington Memorial Hospital.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt

This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Warehouse plans to bring up to 550 jobs to the Poconos

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse is breaking ground in the Poconos. Route 940 in Mount Pocono is home to shopping plazas and big-box stores. Now breaking ground this month, it will also house a new 1.2 million square foot warehouse behind the Walmart on Oak Street. The company in charge […]
MOUNT POCONO, PA
PennLive.com

Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania

For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Car crashed into Jefferson County church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy