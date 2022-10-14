Read full article on original website
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
Lancaster Farming
What’s Next for the Over-Order Premium in Pennsylvania?
Discussions about the over-order premium appear to be the proverbial “gift that keeps on giving.” According to my colleagues who have worked for the Milk Marketing Board for 15 or more years, it has always been that way. Some characterize the over-order premium as a win-win for all,...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture
Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
Fetterman continues rallying across Pennsylvania with a stop in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – With the November election quickly approaching. Lt. Gov. and Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman is continuing to rally across Pennsylvania. On Friday, Oct. 14, Fetterman stopped in Johnstown from 5 – 7 p.m. At the rally, Fetterman spoke about the stakes of the election and hit Oz for his […]
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
therecord-online.com
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling to...
abc27.com
Missing Pennsylvania man found safe
CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cheltenham Police Department in Montgomery County is searching for 82 year old Kenneth Benner. He is described as 5 ft 10 in, 175 lbs, white hair, and hazel eyes wearing a dark gray sweater, tan shorts, and white shoes. He was last seen on October 15 at 2:30 P.M. at Abington Memorial Hospital.
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
How a psychic started Pennsylvania’s strangest treasure hunt
This story first appeared in Spotlight PA’s PA Local newsletter, a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food Pennsylvania has to offer. Sign up for free. Harrisburg, Pa. — The most uncomfortable questions to ask Dennis Parada — the Pennsylvania man who’s spent years fighting the FBI over a suspected trove of Civil War gold he says the agency stole right out from under his nose — are also the most obvious ones. ...
New COVID cases relatively flat in PA. Here are the 3 counties at a high community level
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12,868 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Oct. 11. See the latest community level map and more.
Daylight saving time 2022: When do I set my clocks back?
With the coming of fall also comes days that are getting darker earlier. You know what that means: daylight saving time is nearly over. SIMILAR STORIES: Why do we still have daylight saving time?. Folks will have to turn back clocks for daylight saving time 2022 on Sunday, Nov. 6....
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
Warehouse plans to bring up to 550 jobs to the Poconos
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new 1.2-million-square-foot warehouse is breaking ground in the Poconos. Route 940 in Mount Pocono is home to shopping plazas and big-box stores. Now breaking ground this month, it will also house a new 1.2 million square foot warehouse behind the Walmart on Oak Street. The company in charge […]
Watch: Vehicle on Parkway East almost made an accident even worse
Saturday is National Move-Over day. Triple-A says the day is to remind motorists in Pennsylvania to move over and slow down when they see a vehicle with flashing lights or emergency crews on the scene of an incident.
Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania
For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
