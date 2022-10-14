Read full article on original website
Women’s Golf Has Solid Finish at Lady Blue Hen Invitational
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Led by a 2-over-par 74 from Paige Richter, the Bucknell women's golf team counted three scores of 76 or better in a strong final round at Delaware's Lady Blue Hen Invitational at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. The Bison posted a 310 team score, their best...
Field Hockey Falls 3-2 to Richmond in Back-and-Forth Affair
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Rachel Apa scored two goals in the opening quarter of Sunday's game against Richmond at Graham Field, but the Bucknell field hockey team was unable to hold off the Spiders as they scored once in the first quarter and twice in the third to win 3-2 over the Bison. Bucknell (4-10, 3-1 PL) held a 16-13 advantage in shots and was unable to convert on any of its eight penalty corners.
