LEWISBURG, Pa. – Rachel Apa scored two goals in the opening quarter of Sunday's game against Richmond at Graham Field, but the Bucknell field hockey team was unable to hold off the Spiders as they scored once in the first quarter and twice in the third to win 3-2 over the Bison. Bucknell (4-10, 3-1 PL) held a 16-13 advantage in shots and was unable to convert on any of its eight penalty corners.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO