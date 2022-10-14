Read full article on original website
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Dominik Mysterio Brags About ‘Running His Dad Off Raw’
WWE made a big shake up to their brands on this week’s episode of SmackDown, when it was announced that Rey Mysterio had been moved over to the SmackDown brand full time. The move comes due to Rey not wanting to fight his son Dominik following his betrayal of his father back at Clash at the Castle, aligning with the Judgment Day.
Producer For Bray Wyatt October 14 SmackDown Segment Revealed
The producers for the October 14 edition of SmackDown, featuring an intriguing Bray Wyatt segment, have been revealed. In the closing moments of the episode, Wyatt cut an emotional promo, following his WWE return at Extreme Rules the previous weekend. Wyatt was then interrupted by a figure in the ‘Uncle...
Report: WWE Has ‘Immediate Plans’ For Former World Champion
WWE reportedly has ‘immediate plans’ for a returning WWE World Champion and Hall of Famer, plans which could materialise on Raw in the coming weeks. John Bradshaw Layfield stepped down from the WWE SmackDown commentary team in September 2017, but has maintained a positive relationship with the company in the years since.
Star Returns To WWE And Former Name On WWE Raw
A WWE star has returned to the company, shifting brands and with a new name! Find out who popped up on tonight’s (October 17) edition of WWE Raw!. After a period of absence, formerly Happy Corbin who left SmackDown dejected after being frequently referred to as “Bum Ass Corbin,” by fans and Pat McAfee alike.
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Matt Hardy Discusses Failed WWE Angles That Were ‘In Bad Taste’
An AEW star has discussed three failed WWE angles that they consider “in bad taste”. Since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy has seen his fair share of ups and downs. From injuries to the disappointing Hardy Boyz reunion, it has been less than smooth sailing.
WWE Star Threatens To Reveal Secret That Could “Cancel” Another WWE Star
On WWE Raw, a WWE star has threatened to reveal a secret that would get another star “cancelled,” find out all the details!. After attempting to fake an injury to get out of his match with Dexter Lumis by which if he loses, Lumis gets a WWE contract, The Miz was foiled at nearly every turn by Johnny Gargano.
Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Next week on WWE Raw there will be a major championship re-match between popular stars feuding of late – find out who!. After Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae took on Bayley’s faction mates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on tonight’s WWE Raw, there was a dust up between the champ and Bayley.
Former WWE Star Slams ‘Degrading And Distasteful’ Gimmick
A former WWE star has claimed that the reaction to a “degrading and distasteful” gimmick was allegedly “you’re getting TV time” in a recent interview. Having spent much of the summer of 2010 building up a story where Rosa Mendes attempted to become a part of LayCool (the team of Layla and Michelle McCool).
AEW Star Never Wants To Relive ‘Scariest Moment’ Of His Career
Since joining AEW in March 2021 and finding himself in a high-profile feud with two of the company’s biggest names, there’s been only one moment that one AEW star never wants to revisit. Ethan Page teamed with Scorpio Sky as Men of the Year, facing Sting and Darby...
Main Roster Mystery Partners Revealed For October 18 NXT
With NXT going head to head against AEW Dynamite on October 18, WWE is ready to loan over some main roster stars for the night!. With multiple mystery partner angles discussed on last week’s edition of NXT (October 11) it seems the mysteries have been solved!. With Cora Jade...
New WWE Signing Facing Major Schedule Conflict
Recent-returned WWE star Karl Anderson faces a major scheduling conflict with NJPW, as he still holds one of the promotion’s championships. Anderson is still the reigning NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion, despite making his return to WWE with tag team partner Luke Gallows on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw.
Top WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return
The Judgment Day have become one of the top acts on Monday Night Raw in recent months, with the group of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio seeing their stock rise in the Triple H era. Despite the renewed push for the group, Rhea Ripley has found...
‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Said Fans Get Mad at Her For Things Penelope Did: ‘Please Be Nice to Me’
'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan has faced flack for things her character Penelope did and the actor has tried to remind fans she doesn't have control over the character's actions.
Here Is Who Is Set To Lead October 17 WWE Raw
The news broke earlier today that WWE’s head of creative Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is set to miss his first episode of WWE television since he took over back in July. Triple H will not be present at tonight’s WWE Raw show in Oklahoma City due to testing positive for COVID-19.
WWE Star Reveals Their Dream WrestleMania Match
A returning WWE star has revealed their dream WrestleMania match. On the September 26 edition of WWE Raw, Candice LeRae made her return in a win over Nikki A.S.H. LeRae spent several years on the NXT brand before returning to the promotion. Like many NXT alum, she must have always thought about performing at WrestleMania.
Bret Hart Names Who He Thinks Is The Greatest Villain Ever
Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart has named who he thinks is the greatest wrestling villain ever. As the victim of the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob,’ you may expect him to name former rival Shawn Michaels, or even Vince McMahon himself, but in the latest episode of WWE Network’s ‘Table For 3,’ Hart names former opponent Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler as the ultimate villain.
Shawn Michaels Names Top Attribute He Looks For In WWE Talent
Shawn Michaels has revealed the attributes he looks for in talent as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. After helping to run NXT backstage in Triple H’s absence following The Game’s cardiac event in September 2021, Michaels was officially named the SVP of Talent Development Creative in September, under WWE’s new management regime.
Report: Bray Wyatt Return Storyline ‘Not Fully Worked Out Yet’
His return at WWE Extreme Rules was well received, as was his emotional promo at SmackDown and fans are eager to see what WWE does with Bray Wyatt next. You’d be forgiven for thinking that these successes have been part of some well-crafted Triple H and Rob Fee-led master plan spanning the weeks and months to come.
