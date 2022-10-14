RuPaul’s Drag race alumni Peppermint made history becoming Broadway’s first out trans woman to originate a lead role. She talked about what that meant to her and her upcoming LA stop for “Letters Live Good Juju.” To keep up with Peppermint, click here. This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5P.M. on Oct. […]

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO