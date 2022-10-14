Read full article on original website
Related
Tell Us Which Supporting Character You Think Is Better Than The Main Character
It's time to make some spin-off movies.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Favorite Peppermint chats upcoming LA show, new album and more
RuPaul’s Drag race alumni Peppermint made history becoming Broadway’s first out trans woman to originate a lead role. She talked about what that meant to her and her upcoming LA stop for “Letters Live Good Juju.” To keep up with Peppermint, click here. This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5P.M. on Oct. […]
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0