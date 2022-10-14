Read full article on original website
Two Dead After Thursday Evening Crash on US95 Near Lapwai
LAPWAI - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred Thursday at approximately 6:22 p.m. on US95, north of Lapwai in Nez Perce County. Police say a gray Ford pickup driven by a 43-year old-male from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US95 when he went left of center and struck a semi truck traveling northbound, and then struck a gray Chevrolet pickup that was also northbound on US95.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandal statement: Idaho goes into Missoula, stuns No. 2 Griz
MISSOULA, Mont. — First-year Idaho football coach Jason Eck didn’t take long to deliver a signature win to the long-suffering Vandal faithful. The Idaho Vandals, with a terrific ball-control performance and two big fourth-quarter interceptions, stunned the Big Sky Conference favorite and second-ranked Montana Grizzlies 30-23 on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 26,314 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
Grangeville Resident Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Unannounced Home Parole Visit
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office assisted Idaho County Probation and Parole and District 2 Probation and Parole with an unannounced home visit in Grangeville. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County K9 'Nation' alerted to...
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" with Cats and Kittens
LEWISTON - This morning, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network posted on social media hoping to find fur-ever homes for the many kittens currently in the care of Helping Hands Rescue. The organization says they are "overwhelmed with cats and kittens." The organization is hosting an adoption event today from 10am...
