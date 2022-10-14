ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
utdailybeacon.com

Vols move up to No. 3 in AP Poll following win over Alabama

Tennessee is a top-three team in the country once again. The Vols moved up three spots to No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll after a 52-49 win over Alabama on a last-second field goal. The win was the Vols' first over Alabama since 2006. The Vols also received...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

No. 16 Lady Vols’ win streak comes to an end after 0-0 tie with LSU

The Lady Vols’ four game SEC win streak came to an end on Friday when they tied with the LSU Tigers 0-0. “I mean, it's better than a loss,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “It’s against the West division teams, so we're still 4-0 in the east. That's important in terms of winning, but obviously dropping points in the overall conference race is frustrating.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee wins shootout against Alabama on last second field goal

Tennessee can light cigars for the first time since 2006. The No. 6 Vols defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a last second field goal, snapping a 15-year losing streak and moving Tennessee to 6-0. The Vols and the Crimson Tide traded touchdowns in the first quarter, with Tennessee scoring...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
utdailybeacon.com

On eve of Alabama game, Plowman says athletic success, campus growth 'interrelated'

As media outlets descended onto campus Friday ahead of the most-anticipated game in college football, Chancellor Donde Plowman sat down with alumnus and SEC Network host Paul Finebaum (‘78) on a live taping of his show to discuss the recent success of the football team and the state of the university heading into the home game against Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vols drop two to Arkansas

Tennessee Volleyball had a tough weekend in Fayetteville, losing both matches to the Razorbacks. The Lady Vols were swept by Arkansas (8-25, 22-25, 23-25) on Friday. With their season leader in kills, Mogahn Fingall, out with injury, Tennessee had to look elsewhere for their offensive production. Erykah Lovett and Emily Merrick both stepped up to fill in for Fingall, tallying double digit kills.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy