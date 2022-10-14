The Lady Vols’ four game SEC win streak came to an end on Friday when they tied with the LSU Tigers 0-0. “I mean, it's better than a loss,” head coach Joe Kirt said. “It’s against the West division teams, so we're still 4-0 in the east. That's important in terms of winning, but obviously dropping points in the overall conference race is frustrating.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO