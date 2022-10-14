ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

West Acres holiday shopping event ending

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tradition for local shopping is coming to an end in Fargo. The ‘It’s a Wonderful Night’ event hosted by West Acres is ending after 23 years. The mall posted on Facebook saying, “We are so grateful to have been able...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Local organizations collab in Movers for Mutts

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — 4 Luv of Dog Rescue teams up with Two Men and a Truck for an open-house adoption event. They are trying to raise awareness to rescue animals in the local community. Not only are they looking for people to adopt or foster dogs, they’re also...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Group of NDSU students to protest Owens appearance

(Fargo, ND) -- A group of North Dakota State University students are set to protest the appearance of a conservative political commentator at the school. Candace Owens is set to speak at NDSU Monday night. Students are planning to protest outside the Memorial Union before and during the appearance. Facebook...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms

(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
WEST FARGO, ND
fargoinc.com

Women You Should Know: Emily Buckingham of F45 Studio

Emily Buckingham wants you to strive through the chaos. She is the owner of F45 Studio, which she started with her husband only a few months ago. Moving to and starting a business in a new community with a young family is tricky, but with set guidelines, a strict schedule and help from new neighbors, they are making it work.
FARGO, ND
fargomonthly.com

Halloween Event List

What is fall without a spooky season? For both the little hearts and the not-so-faint of hearts, find all sorts of Halloween-related events around the valley this month. From safe and even educational trick-or-treating events to some pretty scary nights planned for the bravest in the community, plan your Halloween activities ahead of time this year! So, you can spend your energy on the perfect costume and not the perfect itinerary!
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Ready or not, winter is on its way

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Winter is right around the corner. KVRR’s Meteorologists Mariah Bush and Brian Barrett bring some key tips for the upcoming winter months. We’re here to bring you some key survival tips for the upcoming winter. We sat down with Jesse Grabow from Minnesota State Patrol and Melinda Beerends, the head meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, to give you the inside scoop on everything winter related. As you know, we’re no stranger to the snow and cold air in our region with a cooler weather just around the corner. It’s a good idea to have a safety plan in place for your home and for your vehicles.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pet adoption issues continuing to worsen in Red River Valley

(Fargo, ND) -- Despite concerns over 'pandemic remorse' in pet adoptions being a key issue for numbers decreasing, it appears another factor may be in play as to why the number of dogs and cats at local animal shelters continue to climb. Inflation is being blamed as a key issue...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Protesters and attendees clash over Candace Owens speaking at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The campus of NDSU echoed with discourse. But it wasn’t from debate class, it was from protesters and attendees for Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator speaking at the university. The protest began outside, before they filed in the Memorial Union where tensions...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Several fires in Fargo under investigation

(Fargo, ND) -- It's been a busy past 24 hours for the Fargo Fire Department. Crews first responded to a third floor balcony fire around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Willow Park Apartments off 16th avenue south. Light smoke and flames were reported from that incident, with the fire being put out in short order.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

NDSU commemorates opening of Football Performance Complex

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is commemorating the opening of its new football performance complex. The university held a ribbon cutting late last week at the $54 million facility. The facility has two turf fields, as well as a locker room, team meeting room, weight room, and equipment...
FARGO, ND
thefmextra.com

Fewer lanes, more parking?

The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
MOORHEAD, MN
740thefan.com

Court documents shed light on September raid in Hawthorne neighborhood

FARGO (KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the September 21 raid, as DEA and Homeland Security agents and Postal Inspections police searched a home.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

City of Fargo seeking comment on proposed pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to give their input on a proposed pedestrian bridge near Fargo’s City Hall. The proposed bridge would be built over Second Street North and the adjacent floodwall near City Hall. According to the project website, its purpose is to...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
MOORHEAD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy