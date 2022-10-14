ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe feted in Rome

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgDgE_0iZUwdDV00

ROME — (AP) — Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, was feted Friday by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri welcomed the actor to City Hall which sits atop the ancient Capitoline Hill, stepping out on a balcony with Crowe to show off a sweeping view of the ancient Roman Forum.

Crowe was given a plaque and the title of “ambassador or Rome in the world.”

The actor, speaking Italian, said, “I am always at the service of Rome."

In the film, Crowe portrayed Maximus, who was a general forced into slavery before turning into a gladiator

Crowe is in Rome these days for the city’s film festival, where a movie he directed and stars in, “Poker Face,” is having its world premiere.

The mayor said the city was giving the plaque “as the symbol of friendship and affection of Rome for Russell Crowe.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites

PARIS — (AP) — Tens of thousands of French workers took to the streets Tuesday across the country, striking for pay hikes that keep up with rising inflation. The industrial action came after weeks of walkouts that have hobbled French oil refineries and sparked gasoline shortages around the country.
WSOC Charlotte

Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick

NEW YORK — (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver's “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' “David Copperfield,” is Oprah Winfrey's new book club choice. In a statement Tuesday, the release date for "Demon Copperhead," Winfrey called Kingsolver's 560-page novel "the kind of epic you want to read this fall." The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy