Lake Oswego Review

Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit

Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Mail

Joe Biden raises the threat of Donald Trump controlling states as he tries to rally disgruntled Democrats in crime-riddled Portland, where Republicans are on course to take back Oregon for the first time in 40 years

President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump would continue to wield power over state governments so long as he controlled the Republican Party during a Saturday rally to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor. Biden finished his western swing in Portland where Republicans believe they can...
OREGON STATE
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Photos: Joe Biden at East Portland Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke at East Portland Community Center about the Inflation Reduction Act. He also spoke about lowering the cost of prescription medication, allowing for easier access to life-saving medicine. Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, as well as Senators Ron Wyden and...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Mail

Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan

Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
OREGON STATE
Complex

Phil Knight on Backing Anti-Abortion Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor: ‘I’m More Conservative Than Nike’

Phil Knight has chosen to back the Republican candidate in the tight Oregon governor race, Christine Drazan, who has also been outspoken about her anti-abortion views. According to The New York Times, he recently spoke about his decision to support her, despite Nike, which he co-founded, being a liberal-leaning company. When asked if being a financial donor for a politician who is anti-abortion goes against Nike’s more progressive image, Knight—who rarely talks to reporters—said, “Nike has good leadership. They make choices, whatever they want, but I think I’m more conservative than Nike.”
OREGON STATE
