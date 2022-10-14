Read full article on original website
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Biden blasted for telling reporter the economy is 'strong as hell' while eating ice cream in Portland
A day after President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media for giving unsolicited dating advice to a young teen girl in California, the president is again in hot water for claiming the "economy is strong as hell."
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
White House releases new details on President Biden’s trip to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White House announced additional details about President Biden’s upcoming trip to Portland on Monday. On Friday, Biden is expected to travel to Portland and participate in a “grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats,” according to a press release from the White House Press Office.
Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit
Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
Joe Biden raises the threat of Donald Trump controlling states as he tries to rally disgruntled Democrats in crime-riddled Portland, where Republicans are on course to take back Oregon for the first time in 40 years
President Joe Biden warned that Donald Trump would continue to wield power over state governments so long as he controlled the Republican Party during a Saturday rally to boost Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon's tight race for governor. Biden finished his western swing in Portland where Republicans believe they can...
Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists
As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
Photos: Joe Biden at East Portland Community Center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke at East Portland Community Center about the Inflation Reduction Act. He also spoke about lowering the cost of prescription medication, allowing for easier access to life-saving medicine. Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, as well as Senators Ron Wyden and...
Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan
Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
The top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024, ranked
WASHINGTON - The exchange didn't get much attention at the time. But it's worth remembering as we look ahead to the end of the 2022 election cycle - and, accordingly, the start of the 2024 presidential campaign. During an interview with "60 Minutes" last month, President Biden acknowledged that his...
President Biden in Portland touts health care, Tina Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last time President Joe Biden was in Portland he mostly stayed at PDX. But not this visit, which began when Air Force One touched down around 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday he kicked off his public schedule at an event to talk about reducing...
Photos: President Biden arrives in Portland for Oregon Democrats grassroots event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden is in Portland this weekend to fundraise for the Oregon Democrats and to promote his plans to lower health care and prescription drug costs for Americans, starting with Air Force One landing at Portland International Airport on Friday evening. Greeting the president...
A closer look at the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for US House seat in southwest Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. — For the past decade, Washington's 3rd Congressional District — covering Clark County and Southwest Washington — has favored Republicans. The district voted for President Trump in the last two presidential elections, and Republican Jamie Herrera Beutler has represented the district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.
Energy & Environment — Biden names first national monument of presidency
President Biden names Colorado’s Camp Hale a national monument, steam gathers for the “NOPEC” bill and green groups mobilize for the midterms. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
President Biden to visit Southern California on Wednesday
President Biden will be in Southern California Wednesday after a quick stop in Colorado.
Phil Knight on Backing Anti-Abortion Republican Candidate for Oregon Governor: ‘I’m More Conservative Than Nike’
Phil Knight has chosen to back the Republican candidate in the tight Oregon governor race, Christine Drazan, who has also been outspoken about her anti-abortion views. According to The New York Times, he recently spoke about his decision to support her, despite Nike, which he co-founded, being a liberal-leaning company. When asked if being a financial donor for a politician who is anti-abortion goes against Nike’s more progressive image, Knight—who rarely talks to reporters—said, “Nike has good leadership. They make choices, whatever they want, but I think I’m more conservative than Nike.”
Pelosi Vows to ‘Punch' Trump Out If He Came to the Capitol, New Jan. 6 Video Shows
As rioters stormed through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was sheltering in a secure location and trying to do what her job demands: take charge of a situation. “There has to be some way,” she told colleagues, "we can maintain the sense that people...
Patty Murray Seeks Reelection After 30 Years in U.S. Senate for Washington
Editor's Note: For a story focused on the candidacy of Republican Tiffany Smiley, click here. In the 1992 election, Patty Murray became the first woman to represent Washington in the U.S. Senate. Thirty years later, the “mom in tennis shoes” — a title she’s long embraced after saying a state...
Half of GOP vets running for Congress have challenged Biden’s 2020 win
Republican veterans running for Congress are less likely than other GOP candidates to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election, but slightly more than half of the vets on the ballot this cycle still have questioned President Joe Biden’s victory. The list includes individuals such as Derrick Van...
Our opinion: Ron Wyden is an easy choice for voters
Oregon's senior U.S. senator has put a priority on policies and programs that benefit everyday Oregonians. Oregon voters have many difficult decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general election. The race for U.S. Senate is not one of them. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, holds one of the most...
