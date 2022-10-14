Phil Knight has chosen to back the Republican candidate in the tight Oregon governor race, Christine Drazan, who has also been outspoken about her anti-abortion views. According to The New York Times, he recently spoke about his decision to support her, despite Nike, which he co-founded, being a liberal-leaning company. When asked if being a financial donor for a politician who is anti-abortion goes against Nike’s more progressive image, Knight—who rarely talks to reporters—said, “Nike has good leadership. They make choices, whatever they want, but I think I’m more conservative than Nike.”

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO