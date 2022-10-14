There are 11 statewide ballot issues facing Colorado voters on Election Day and three of those proposals are regarding liquor sales. Proposition 124 would allow retailers to nearly triple their number of liquor licenses; Prop 125 would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine; Prop 126 would allow third-party delivery services like GrubHub and Door Dash to deliver alcohol and cocktails. Liquor store owners gathered at one of Denver's largest liquor stores, Argonaut on Colfax Avenue, to voice their opposition to those proposals. There are approximately 650 locally-owned liquor stores in Colorado and some believe these proposals would be harmful to small business owners. "I just want us all on a level playing field so we can compete fairly. Currently, I'm allowed to have one license. That's it. I can have one little store. Big Fella is not allowed to have two," said David Ross, owner of Big Fella Wine and Liquor. Election Day is Nov. 8. To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO