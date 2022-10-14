ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
denverite.com

Denver Initiated Ordinance 307: The one on sidewalks

Denver’s sidewalks can be perfectly smooth walkways, bumpy flagstones, disintegrating concrete, or, sometimes, completely non-existent. It all depends on where you are, because the city has struggled for years to expeditiously repair and build new sidewalks. One big part of the problem: sidewalks are the responsibility of property owners.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Colorado's Most Popular TV Stations Online

Traditional local-television news viewership is declining at stations across the country, including in Denver. But every month, thousands upon thousands of Coloradans catch news stories or entire broadcasts online, making the popularity of an outlet's website just as important as the number of people who tune in the old-fashioned way, if not more so.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

A Dozen Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

A golden fall continues this week, full of golden opportunities to enjoy free educational and entertainment opportunities all over town. You can take guided walks through urban environments and secluded parks, catch an outdoor movie and do some seasonal shopping. Keep reading for twelve of the best free things to...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Mayor's Equity Investment Fund Calls for $15.2 Million in Pot Taxes

Mayor Michael Hancock is pushing Denver City Council to approve a $15.2 million marijuana tax revenue allocation for a business investment fund. Plans for the Herman Malone Fund, created by Hancock's administration and the city's Economic Development & Opportunity department (DEDO), call for it to benefit minority- and women-owned businesses only, according to Hancock's office. Named after the late Herman Malone, a legendary local businessman, the fund has already been established using a 1 percent allocation of the city's marijuana sales tax revenue, but Hancock and DEDO need city council approval to get the fund running.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
DENVER, CO
Westword

Wicker Manor: Halloween Magic in a Two-Car Garage

What do most people have in their garage? A grassy mower? A workbench with random tools that weren’t put away? Boxes of books destined for Goodwill? Bikes and a car or two?. Denver dad and design professional Sean Herman has an entire haunted house. Wicker Manor began six years...
DENVER, CO
Westword

East Colfax, Aurora Neighbors Protest Luxury Condos Coming to Area

"Many cultures, one voice," residents chanted in English, Spanish, Burmese and Karen on October 15 at a demonstration at New Freedom Park that then moved through the East Colfax neighborhood. That area and parts of northwest Aurora are populated by a community of lower-income people, refugees and immigrants who rely on affordable housing.
AURORA, CO
9News

Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour

DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. Fans can sign up on EltonJohn.com for pre-sale, which begins Thursday, Oct. 20 at noon and continues through Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.
DENVER, CO
atomic-ranch.com

A 1959 Denver Ranch Goes Back to the Atomic Age

This 1959 Denver ranch is remodeled and redesigned after decades of décor disinterest. If you want to see how a home can be transformed from design-era disaster back to its former glory as a mid century marvel, this 1959 Denver ranch provides an amazing case study for you. Meg...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fireworks erupt as Aurora council debates tax cut

Fireworks erupted during the Aurora City Council’s study session on Monday as council members hotly debated a proposal to repeal the city’s occupational tax, a move one councilmember called “asinine” but something others praised as smart business-friendly policy. Tensions also came to a head as some lawmakers accused city staff of ambushing the bill sponsor with a presentation they said was clearly biased against the plan and withheld from her prior to the meeting. ...
AURORA, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month

If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Small businesses protest liquor sale ballot measures

There are 11 statewide ballot issues facing Colorado voters on Election Day and three of those proposals are regarding liquor sales. Proposition 124 would allow retailers to nearly triple their number of liquor licenses; Prop 125 would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine; Prop 126 would allow third-party delivery services like GrubHub and Door Dash to deliver alcohol and cocktails. Liquor store owners gathered at one of Denver's largest liquor stores, Argonaut on Colfax Avenue, to voice their opposition to those proposals. There are approximately 650 locally-owned liquor stores in Colorado and some believe these proposals would be harmful to small business owners. "I just want us all on a level playing field so we can compete fairly. Currently, I'm allowed to have one license. That's it. I can have one little store. Big Fella is not allowed to have two," said David Ross, owner of Big Fella Wine and Liquor.   Election Day is Nov. 8. To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com.  
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots

DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
