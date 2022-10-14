ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Here’s Where Inflation is hitting hard and Idaho is not on the list.

Looks like Idaho has dodged a bullet according to WalletHub who has released Cities Where Inflation Is Rising The Most. The author Adam McCann said "Though inflation has started to slow slightly due to factors like the Federal Reserve rate hikes, the year-over-year inflation rate was still a whopping 8.2% in September. This high inflation is driven by a variety of factors, including the continued presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and labor shortages. The government is hoping to continue to rein in inflation with additional aggressive interest rate hikes this year, but exactly how much of an effect that will have remains to be seen".
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?

THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Why Mark Wahlberg Needs To Ditch Nevada And Move to Idaho

Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to making headlines. Perhaps a more modern term to describe his popularity is that he's an expert at going viral. The actor, producer, writer, and business owner is always on a big or little screen promoting his latest project in whatever form. Mr. Wahlberg shocked...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Does Idaho Hate Pasta? It Sure Seems That Way

Does Idaho actually like pasta? It doesn't seem like it. I posted the a very simple question to you yesterday (10/17) asking you where was your favorite place to get pasta in the Treasure Valley. I got no responses, which has led me to believe that Idaho actually doesn't like pasta. I opened the door for you to give me your two cents and you didn't. I'm slightly disappointed in you. I'm not but... you can still give me your two cents.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

One of America’s Deadliest Animals Was My Childhood Pet

I was today-years-old when I realized my family owned one of America's deadliest animals. What's more, it was by sheer happenstance that I found out at all. As I was researching Idaho's current 2022 wolf population and situation, an article popped up that completely derailed my initial intention for this article.
105.5 The Fan

Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger

According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idahoans Face Price Hike With Prices Up At Least 20% from 2021

The economy continues to be a concern for all Americans. A new economic model from Bloomberg forecasts that there is a one hundred percent chance that next year the country will face a recession. We are already seeing local and national businesses preparing for a downturn by laying people off and curtailing spending.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?

I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho

When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?

In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
MERIDIAN, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy