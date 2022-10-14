Read full article on original website
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake
Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Air Fryer Fried Apples
Easy, tasty and great for snacking, as a dessert or a side dish, these Air Fryer Fried Apples are a sweet treat that you can make in a flash!. Did y'all know you can make fried apples in your air fryer? These are super easy and don't take a lot of ingredients to make. The air frying does not dry these out but makes them nice and tender just like if you made them the traditional way. Serve them as a side dish to your favorite southern meal or serve them up as a dessert with some ice cream! If you want to utilize your air fryer for more than just french fries, then you need to make this Air Fryer Fried Apple recipe!
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
I tried 5 different kinds of canned chili, and there's only one I'd eat again
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best option for your Fourth of July spread.
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Baked brie in puff pastry (also called brie en croûte) is an elegant cheese appetizer, and you don't have to be a pro to prepare and bake it. You can throw this appetizer together in as little as 10 minutes—it's easy enough to make for a quick family snack and fancy enough for a holiday party or special event.
BROWN SUGAR ROASTED SWEET POTATOES
Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes are a great side dish for any meal. Simple oven roasted sweet potato recipe made with brown sugar, cinnamon, thyme, butter and pecans. I adore baked sweet potatoes and roasting them is one of my favorite ways to cook them. I prefer baking them because they’re soft and tender, but a little bit crisp on the outside and have the best flavor. They’re great for side dishes or lunch as sweet potatoes are high in protein and fiber as well as vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin B6. Sweet potatoes even contain iron and protein! They have no fat or cholesterol and a medium sized sweet potato only has about 120 calories. Of course, adding butter, cinnamon and a little bit of brown sugar does add a few more calories, but it’s absolutely worth it, I promise!
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
Lemon-Ricotta Cake
This light and airy cake gets its texture from whole-milk ricotta in the batter. "I first created this cake by accident, substituting the ricotta I had in my refrigerator for the sour cream that my recipe called for," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Camille Cogswell of Asheville, North Carolina, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "The result was, happily, far superior to the original! Now, this super moist and tender ricotta cake with bright lemon flavor is one of my go-tos; it comes together quickly and easily and is still exceptional even after a few days sitting on the counter. By itself, it's a perfect gift to a friend. Dressed up with soft whipped cream and showered in seasonal fresh fruit, it becomes quite an elegant dinner dessert with minimal effort."
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Sweet Potato Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This sweet potato bread is perfect for sweater weather with its warming spices and delicious soft texture. It’s similar to pumpkin bread and no mixer is required, making this bread quick, easy, and super satisfying!
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
