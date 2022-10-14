ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

AC Milan 'closely monitoring Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz'... with the Chilean international's contract at Ewood Park set to expire next summer

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
 4 days ago

AC Milan are reportedly monitoring Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, with the 23-year-old now into the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

Brereton Diaz was linked with Everton and Fulham in the summer transfer window, while LaLiga sides Villarreal and Celta Vigo both registered an interest in the striker.

He ended up staying at the Championship club, but there could be a race for his signature in the coming months. Brereton Diaz is set to be a free agent next summer, and Milan are keeping a close eye on his situation, according to Estadio Deportivo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIBkT_0iZUoKmm00
AC Milan are closely monitoring Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtSCU_0iZUoKmm00
Milan manager Stefano Pioli wants to freshen up his attacking options in the coming months

The Chilean international has emerged as a potential option for the Serie A giants, although it is understood that he is not at the top of their list of targets.

The Rossoneri are expected to freshen up their attack in 2023. First-choice striker Olivier Giroud recently turned 36, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now 41 and recovering from a serious knee injury.

Milan signed Divock Origi on a free transfer in July, but the former Liverpool man is yet to start a match this season after an injury-hit start to the campaign.

As a result, Milan have been heavily reliant on Giroud so far this season, and Stefano Pioli is looking for attacking players to add to his squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cUat_0iZUoKmm00
Brereton Diaz has started this season strongly, scoring seven league goals in 14 matches

Brereton Diaz starred for Blackburn in England's second tier last term, scoring 22 league goals as the side narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

He has shone in the opening weeks of this season as well, netting seven goals in 14 appearances.

Brereton Diaz also made his international debut last June, and has since earned 14 caps for Chile, having represented England at youth level.

He has scored four goals at international level, with his maiden strike coming against Bolivia in last year's Copa America.

