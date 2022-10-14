Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
Whoa! This Crazy Texas Bridge Made The Scariest Bridges In America List
I'm not surprised that this TEXAS bridge is on a list of SCARIEST bridges in America!. So, if you google the steepest bridge in Texas, this bridge comes up! The Rainbow Bridge is located in Port Arthur Texas. Many drivers who have been on the bridge consider it the 'scariest' bridge in Texas.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
kjas.com
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
Port Arthur News
GALLERY — Port Arthur mother pleads for closure 3 years after innocent 22-year-old’s fatal shooting
BEAUMONT — Jermel Newman has a name for the person who killed her daughter: the devil. The devil, as she calls the unknown suspect, came to Port Arthur in the form of a gunman and left the family of Jasmine Newman in pain and grief. “The devil came and...
Port Arthur News
Murder warrant issued; police looking for suspect following arson and homicide
Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Ardoin is wanted in connection with the homicide of Jason West on Oct. 7. If you have information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Ardoin, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you...
Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own. Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old. Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?
The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Port Arthur News
Man sentenced Monday following killing of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace
A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace Apartments. Kylan Bazile, 24, was sentenced in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom in the death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. Jurors on Monday heard from...
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
KVUE
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Orange Leader
TxDOT outlines Interstate 10 and SH 87 lane closures this week in Orange County
Orange County motorists need to be aware of projected slowdowns along Interstate 10. The Texas Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures along I-10 eastbound from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River begin tonight and Tuesday as crews work on pavement markers. The closures are planned from 8 p.m. to...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
