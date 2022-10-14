ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Murder warrant issued; police looking for suspect following arson and homicide

Beaumont Police Department detectives have obtained a murder warrant for Channin Keon Ardoin, a 39-year-old Beaumont man. Ardoin is wanted in connection with the homicide of Jason West on Oct. 7. If you have information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Ardoin, contact Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. If you...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives

Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
TEXAS STATE
B93

B93

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy