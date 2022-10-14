ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roman Kemp and his father Martin's chat show run comes to an end as ITV's Weekend Best is cancelled... after radio host was named as possible presenter for Big Brother revival

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Roman and Martin Kemp's brief careers as TV chat show hosts is at an end - there will be no more episodes of ITV's Weekend Best.

'We were asked to do more but couldn't make the dates work,' explained Roman to the Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff.

Presenter Roman, 29, co-hosted Sunday Best and later Weekend Best with his former Spandau Ballet pop star father, 61.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PUZx_0iZUlDZU00
End of the road: Roman and Martin Kemp's brief careers as TV chat show hosts is at an end - there will be no more episodes of ITV's Weekend Best (L-R: Martin and Roman pictured last year)

'It's a shame because we really enjoyed doing it,' he added.

The series, featuring games and celebrity interviews, was a family affair - Martin's daughter Harley Moon wrote the signature tune and both she and her mother Shirlie - once part of the pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie - were guests.

It comes after radio host Roman was named as one of the possible hosts of the ITV revival of reality show Big Brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxPUk_0iZUlDZU00
Moving on: 'We were asked to do more but couldn't make the dates work,' explained Roman to the Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff (Roman pictured at the National Television Awards on Thursday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYmBV_0iZUlDZU00
Family affair: The series featured games and celebrity interviews (Martin and Roman seen on the show in June 2020)

The star was named along with a number of other celebrities, including original host Davina McCall, to front the show when it makes its comeback on ITV2 and ITVX next year.

However, it's thought the likes of Emily Atack and Vick Hope may be favoured by television bosses for the role.

A source told The Sun: 'Emily and Vick have emerged as the favourites. A huge list was drawn up with a number of big-name stars on it, including [Davina McCall].

'However, there is a feeling bringing in a fresh face would be good for the reboot.'

The source added: 'Roman has also had talks and has made the shortlist. Rylan Clark is another name in the mix but like Davina he has worked on Big Brother before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MmiSm_0iZUlDZU00
In with a chance:  it comes after Roman met with ITV bosses about being part of the Big Brother revival on ITV2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxmWI_0iZUlDZU00
Battle Royale: Emily Atack (left) and Vick Hope (right) are 'in talks with ITV bosses as they battle it out to host Big Brother's reboot when it returns to screens next year'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoJ8T_0iZUlDZU00

'If the production team and ITV decide they want a totally fresh start then he won't make the cut.'

The iconic reality show - which aired on Channel 4 for a decade until 2010 with Channel 5 relaunching it the following year until it ended in 2018 - is returning in 2023 on ITV2.

Applications for the new series are now open for potential housemates 'from all walks of life', who have been given a hint of what to expect.

They will 'face a series of clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions, with the public once again playing a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0Udc_0iZUlDZU00
In the Mix: Original host Davina McCall (pictured on the show in 2000) is also in the mix as a possible presenter  

