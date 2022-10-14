Read full article on original website
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested, accused of kidnapping and beating woman 2 times in same day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was abducted, forced into a car and repeatedly attacked on two separate occasions, and now a man is under arrest, accused of those crimes. Timothy Holder, 57, is charged with several crimes, including kidnapping an adult. Louisville Metro Police Department said Holder forced...
salemleader.com
Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges
A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
Wave 3
Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Union Group held a conference in Louisville on Monday after one of their speakers was arrested. The speaker said she didn’t do anything wrong. But WAVE Troubleshooters investigated why was she out of jail?. Wendella Hughes was arrested for allegedly violating her...
wpsdlocal6.com
FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015
BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
Wave 3
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Apartment tenants want woman released from jail: 'There has been a lot of retaliation'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People who protested at the New Directions Housing Corporation on Oct. 11 have called for one of their own to be released from the Louisville jail. Delia Battle and others were protesting dirty living conditions at their apartment complex. Some of the claims include the presence of dirty water, mold and insects in the carpets.
WTVQ
Friends remember Lexington’s latest homicide victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Family and friends remembered 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., “Bobbi” to friends and family, who was stabbed to death over the weekend in what was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. That surpasses last year’s total and is now the most ever in the city.
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
LMPD investigating second body found in Ohio River in less than a week
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a second person was found dead in the Ohio River this week.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.
One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
Wave 3
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
WLKY.com
Louisville man killed six years ago in Old Louisville remembered with balloon release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six years after a Louisville man is gunned down in a parking lot in Old Louisville, his family is continuing to push for answers. The family of Kenny Belt returned to that spot at PNC Bank at 4th and Oak streets to draw attention to the still unsolved case and release balloons.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
