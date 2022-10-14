ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, KY

salemleader.com

Pekin man facing a number of felony burglary charges

A Pekin man is facing a number of felony charges stemming from an alleged incident that took place Oct. 5. Jonathan A. Martin, 31, Pekin, is being charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony burglary charge, two Level 4 felony charges for burglary and also a Level 5 burglary charge. In addition to the felonies, Martin is facing two misdemeanor charges, one for criminal mischief and another for criminal trespassing.
NEW PEKIN, IN
Wave 3

Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Directions Union Group held a conference in Louisville on Monday after one of their speakers was arrested. The speaker said she didn’t do anything wrong. But WAVE Troubleshooters investigated why was she out of jail?. Wendella Hughes was arrested for allegedly violating her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WTVQ

Friends remember Lexington’s latest homicide victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Family and friends remembered 53-year-old Robert Wallace Jr., “Bobbi” to friends and family, who was stabbed to death over the weekend in what was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. That surpasses last year’s total and is now the most ever in the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Called to Quad Accident in Ripley Co.

One person was injured in the crash. (Ripley County, Ind.) - One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Ripley County. Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at a property near CR 350 west and CR 350 south on Saturday around 3:20 p.m. The initial investigations shows...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
1077 WRKR

Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished

The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
NEW ALBANY, IN
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKRC

Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
CINCINNATI, OH

