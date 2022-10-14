Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings improve to 2-0 with a 5-2 win at Devils, but lose Tyler Bertuzzi (hand)
The Detroit Red Wings showed for a second straight night that they are an improved team, building momentum off another fine outing by one of their goaltenders and contributions from newcomers. They had to make do without Tyler Bertuzzi for most of Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils at...
Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury: 'I feel bad for the fans'
“Sometimes we play defense like we’re a ... junior team," said Mats Zuccarello.
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi
It’s hard to project what the Chicago Blackhawks will look like the next time they’re a competitive club. However, there probably won’t be many faces left from this year’s team. With a few exceptions, Chicago has a pretty veteran-heavy group and one that’s designed to lose...
FOX Sports
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
Who is Mason Marchment? Dallas Stars' new forward opens season with 2 goals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There's some new faces making major moves for the Dallas Stars, including the team's new forward Mason Marchment. Marchment scored twice in his Stars debut, en route to a 4-1 win in the season opener against the Nashville Predators. Marchment scored the game’s first goal at 2:31 of the first. Seguin blocked Alexandre Carrier’s shot and the rebound came to Marchment in the slot. He carried the puck the length of the ice, sidestepping Roman Josi’s check before beating Saros with a wrist shot.
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
NHL・
FOX Sports
Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which...
KTNV
Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Break the ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier! He joins KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen to discuss his love of fishing and his most embarrassing moments. WATCH HERE:. Tina Nguyen: Will, going into your sixth year in Las Vegas. You've been with this...
Dylan Larkin says he agrees with Detroit Red Wings fans
Does Dylan Larkin agree with Red Wings fans?Will the Detroit Red Wings make a run in 2022-23? The day is finally here! Later tonight, Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings will open up their 2022-23 season as they host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. On Thursday, Larkin...
Yardbarker
Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks
Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson
On Oct. 7, the Chicago Blackhawks made a late night transaction the day before their final preseason contest. General manager Kyle Davidson took advantage of the salary cap-strapped Vancouver Canucks with a trade that gained the team yet another future asset. Defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jason Dickinson exchanged scenery, with Stillman going to the Vancouver and Dickinson to Chicago. With this move, the Canucks gained $1.3 million in cap space, but they also gave up of 2023 second-round pick to the Blackhawks.
KTNV
One-on-one with Vegas Golden Knights Head Coach Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not only are the Vegas Golden Knights are entering their sixth year in the Las Vegas valley, but they're also entering a new era with head coach Bruce Cassidy. The new coach, formerly of the Boston Bruins, replaced Pete DeBoer after his firing in May,...
