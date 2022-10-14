Read full article on original website
Related
unc.edu
Tar Heel Bus Tour connects UNC-Chapel Hill to the state
To hear someone who was on the first Tar Heel Bus Tour in 1997 talk, you might think that barbecue was the trip’s focus because many stops included a barbecue meal. As fitting as that might be in a state split on whether eastern- or western-style barbecue is best, tour planners had loftier goals.
unc.edu
Keeping a watch on the water
After graduating from Carolina in 2021, alumnus Alex Knott wanted to continue his service to the state. He discovered that avenue in the Coast Guard’s auxiliary program, which allows trained members to serve as a civilian extension of the force to make all North Carolina waters safer. A member...
unc.edu
Alert Carolina – UNC at Chapel Hill: Adverse Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued October 17 at 6:02PM EDT until October 17 at 6:45PM EDT by NWS Raleigh NC
The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a. Southeastern Alamance County in central North Carolina…. Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina…. * At 602 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of. Graham, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
Comments / 0