US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
Why These Apple Analysts Have Reduced Their Price Targets Ahead Of Results

Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings on October 27, 2022. Analysts expect the company reporting earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $88.9 billion. However, several analysts lowered price targets on Apple recently. On Monday, Erik Woodring at Morgan Stanley lowered price target on Apple from...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
US Stocks Extend Monday's Gains; Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 500 points on Tuesday. The Dow also climbed around 550 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.81% to 30,732.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.93% to 10,881.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.84% to 3,745.57.
12,853 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $252,027,878 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 1LzQ9EA9hwc8r4SxrWrDiH1eaCGWafxytS. $252 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: #. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
Will Earnings Season Push S&P To New Lows?

With the latest US earnings season underway, plenty of investors are still wary of making investment decisions. They hope that the earnings results will serve as guidance as to how the next few months will look like before factoring in fresh monetary policies and inflationary measures. Earnings and the S&P...
Crude Oil Has Squandered All Of Its Gains

The commodities market starts the new week in October with attempts to stabilise. The Brent barrel had previously "sagged", but is now returning to USD 92.40. It turns out that the entire positive effect of the OPEC+ decision to reduce black gold production quotas for November has now been exhausted.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Silvergate Capital Is Getting Hammered

Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading lower by 15.70% to $59.68 during Tuesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened?. Silvergate Capital reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. The company also reported quarterly sales...

