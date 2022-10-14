Read full article on original website
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Apple To $177? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Opendoor Technologies By About 71%
Morgan Stanley cut Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $180 to $177. Apple shares rose 1.1% to $139.95 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $40 to $35. Patterson Companies shares fell 0.7% to close at $26.22 on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Bill.com Holdings,...
Recession Is Imminent, This Wells Fargo Exec Says: How To Navigate The Bear Market Rally
Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy for Wells Fargo & Co. WFC, appeared on CNBC’s "Fast Money" to discuss the current market environment, the Federal Reserve and what he expects to happen next. What Happened: Earnings don’t make or break the market, Harvey says. If they're positive, they'll initiate...
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
Why These Apple Analysts Have Reduced Their Price Targets Ahead Of Results
Apple Inc. AAPL is expected to report quarterly earnings on October 27, 2022. Analysts expect the company reporting earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $88.9 billion. However, several analysts lowered price targets on Apple recently. On Monday, Erik Woodring at Morgan Stanley lowered price target on Apple from...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
Global markets mixed after Wall St bounce on strong profits
Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports
US Stocks Extend Monday's Gains; Dow Jumps Over 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 500 points on Tuesday. The Dow also climbed around 550 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.81% to 30,732.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.93% to 10,881.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.84% to 3,745.57.
12,853 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $252,027,878 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 1LzQ9EA9hwc8r4SxrWrDiH1eaCGWafxytS. $252 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: #. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
Is The Worst Over for This Investment Bank?
The number of companies going public dropped dramatically after a record year in 2021.
Will Earnings Season Push S&P To New Lows?
With the latest US earnings season underway, plenty of investors are still wary of making investment decisions. They hope that the earnings results will serve as guidance as to how the next few months will look like before factoring in fresh monetary policies and inflationary measures. Earnings and the S&P...
Crude Oil Has Squandered All Of Its Gains
The commodities market starts the new week in October with attempts to stabilise. The Brent barrel had previously "sagged", but is now returning to USD 92.40. It turns out that the entire positive effect of the OPEC+ decision to reduce black gold production quotas for November has now been exhausted.
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Silvergate Capital Is Getting Hammered
Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading lower by 15.70% to $59.68 during Tuesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened?. Silvergate Capital reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. The company also reported quarterly sales...
