Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Symphony Orchestra, California Regional Theater team up for ‘The Best of Broadway’ performance
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with California Regional Theater for a performance this weekend. The performance is called “The Best of Broadway” and will feature 14 Broadway hits from musical shows. One of the oldest is “Oklahoma” and will also include some hits...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico looking to rebrand airport to help bring back commercial flights
CHICO, Calif. - “The real purpose behind this is to rebrand the airport as a regional center for travel,” said Chico’s Mayor Andrew Coolidge. He suggested a name like "Northern California Regional Airport" would help better brand the airport and attract more businesses to the area. “A...
actionnewsnow.com
Multi-agency training to take place in Chico Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - A multi-agency training on Wednesday will be happening in Chico. Agencies participating in the training will be the Chico Police Department, FBI, CalOES, CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, Butte County Public Health, Enloe Medical Center, Cal Water and the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad. In the morning,...
actionnewsnow.com
Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
River Valley HS students involved in alleged mock slave auction speak out
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been more than two weeks since a video showed some members of the River Valley High School football team allegedly acting out a slave auction. On Monday evening, some of the students in the video shared their side of the story. “I want people to know I am sorry. […]
actionnewsnow.com
Vegetation fire in El Camino contained at ¼ acre
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County on Monday. Firefighters said the fire burned ¼ of an acre on Hermosa Avenue. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit said it urges people to use a weed wacker to cut tall grass. It...
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors fear increase in violence at the Teichert Ponds homeless camp
CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested in connection with a Teichert Ponds homeless camp shooting on Sunday night. Chico Police said one man was sent to the hospital and is expected to recover. It was a scare for both the homeless and neighbors in the area who heard the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
actionnewsnow.com
Volunteers with 'Serve Chico' help with projects across the city on Sunday
About 160 people from Bidwell Presbyterian Church volunteered for the event. Volunteers with 'Serve Chico' help with projects across the city on Sunday. About 160 people from Bidwell Presbyterian Church volunteered for the event.
actionnewsnow.com
Idaho stabbing suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect wanted in Boise, Idaho, for stabbing a previous co-worker multiple times was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they pulled a driver over for speeding on Cohasset Road near East Avenue Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. During the traffic...
actionnewsnow.com
6-year-old is stable after shooting in Palermo Sunday
PALERMO, Calif. - A 6-year-old is stable after they were shot in Palermo on Sunday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Palermo for a report of an accidental shooting at about 10 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Cory Julian, and...
actionnewsnow.com
Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
KCRA.com
NAACP demands investigation into video showing Yuba City students acting out slave auction
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The Sacramento Branch of the NAACP is demanding an investigation after a video of students acting out a slave auction surfaced at a high school in Yuba City. NAACP President Betty Williams has set up a news conference Monday, where students involved in the incident...
krcrtv.com
Man shot inside tent at Teichert Ponds Sunday night, 3 arrested in shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was shot Sunday night while in his tent in the area of Teichert Ponds, a well-known transient camp in Chico. According to Chico Police, officers were called to the area just after 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and one to his arm.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
actionnewsnow.com
No more Downtown Chico parklets, Chico City Council voted against extending them
CHICO, Calif. - The pandemic era outdoor dining in Downtown Chico is coming to an end. Tuesday night, the city council voted to not extend the temporary parklets. An executive order allowed for the parklets to open after the city declared a local emergency in 2020. These were designed to allow restaurants to still serve people safely amid pandemic restrictions.
Father accidentally shoots his own child while under the influence of marijuana, sheriff says
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it suspects a man accidentally shot his child while under the influence of marijuana. The sheriff’s office said it responded to reports of an accidental shooting on Sunday around 10 a.m. in Palermo. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a vehicle that […]
actionnewsnow.com
Loaded gun found during Chico traffic stop, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after officers pulled a driver over in Chico for several vehicle violations. An officer pulled over a vehicle near E. 20th Street and Highway 99 around 1 a.m. Tuesday and contacted the driver. Officers said he was arrested for driving...
actionnewsnow.com
High school football players apologize for participating in mock slave-auction video
YUBA CITY, California (KOVR) -- A prank video showing students putting on a mock slave auction at a Yuba City high school has had real-life consequences for students who participated. The school's varsity football season was forfeited as too many players were suspended from the team to be able to...
Comments / 0