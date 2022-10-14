ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Multi-agency training to take place in Chico Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. - A multi-agency training on Wednesday will be happening in Chico. Agencies participating in the training will be the Chico Police Department, FBI, CalOES, CAL FIRE, Chico Fire Department, Butte County Public Health, Enloe Medical Center, Cal Water and the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad. In the morning,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire in El Camino contained at ¼ acre

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County on Monday. Firefighters said the fire burned ¼ of an acre on Hermosa Avenue. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn unit said it urges people to use a weed wacker to cut tall grass. It...
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Idaho stabbing suspect arrested in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect wanted in Boise, Idaho, for stabbing a previous co-worker multiple times was arrested in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they pulled a driver over for speeding on Cohasset Road near East Avenue Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. During the traffic...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6-year-old is stable after shooting in Palermo Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. - A 6-year-old is stable after they were shot in Palermo on Sunday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Palermo for a report of an accidental shooting at about 10 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Cory Julian, and...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No more Downtown Chico parklets, Chico City Council voted against extending them

CHICO, Calif. - The pandemic era outdoor dining in Downtown Chico is coming to an end. Tuesday night, the city council voted to not extend the temporary parklets. An executive order allowed for the parklets to open after the city declared a local emergency in 2020. These were designed to allow restaurants to still serve people safely amid pandemic restrictions.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Loaded gun found during Chico traffic stop, 2 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after officers pulled a driver over in Chico for several vehicle violations. An officer pulled over a vehicle near E. 20th Street and Highway 99 around 1 a.m. Tuesday and contacted the driver. Officers said he was arrested for driving...
CHICO, CA

