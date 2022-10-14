Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
‘Drink Champs’ Episode Featuring Kanye West Pulled From YouTube as N.O.R.E. Offers Apologies
After backlash online, more discourse, and an apology from N.O.R.E., the Drink Champs interview with Kanye West is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. The removal of the episode was confirmed by Consequence, who stated, “It’s obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they’re dealing with…”
thesource.com
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Break After Burglars Ransack Her Home
Megan Thee Stallion announced she is taking a break after burglars ransacked her Los Angeles home Thursday night. The Houston rapper was out of town when two thieves smashed a glass door at the back of the house and entered her master bedroom. The two burglars ransacked her bedroom, stealing...
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Sounds Off on Ye Following Drink Champs Episode: ‘I THINK U ON FENTANYL’
Boosie, at one point, swore off from talking about Kanye West, but after the infamous Drink Champs interview aired, he returned with an opinion. During the now-pulled episode, YE states George Floyd was not murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, he was a victim of fentanyl use. The fabricated statement has sparked a backlash against Drink Champs and Ye.
thesource.com
Jack Harlow Set to Host and Perform on Oct. 29 Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Days after Megan Thee Stallion took over Saturday Night Live, another young Hip-Hop star is up next. The NBC staple has named Jack Harlow as the host and performer for the Oct. 29 episode. This will be Harlow’s first time hosting on SNL and the second time as a musical...
The Dish: Is Sacha Baron Cohen Joining MCU?
Speculation has been growing that Sacha Baron Cohen has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart as a comic book villain. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that there has been talk on the set about Cohen being part of Ironheart, possibly playing Mephisto. Reps for Marvel and Cohen have refused to comment on any Cohen involvement in Ironheart or the larger MCU. Like with any major Marvel characters, word is that Cohen would appear in other projects. If the Mephisto alter ego is confirmed, that could...
thesource.com
Kanye West Once Again Hints at Second Watch The Throne Album with JAY-Z: ‘Part 2 Coming Soon’
Watch The Throne 2 is becoming one of those albums that no one knows what to believe about it. Will it happen? Is it already done? Do Kanye West and JAY-Z even speak?. According to Ye, yes, they speak, and that project is coming. “This D’usse is brought to you...
thesource.com
Whoopi Goldberg Confirms ‘Sister Act 3,’ Wants Lizzo and Nicki Minaj in the Movie
The co-host of The View and EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg was interviewed by Charlamagne Tha God on this week’s episode of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God. Whoopi states in the interview that Sister Act 3 is, in fact, under production, proving the rumors...
Charlie Puth Says He Thinks Harry Styles Doesn't Like Him Very Much, And The Story Is Honestly Very Relatable
"Haven't heard from him since. I don't think he likes me very much."
thesource.com
George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West for $250 Million Following ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been sued by George Floyd’s daughter for $250 million. According to Complex, Ye is being sued for his fabricated comments about the death of George Floyd in an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast. Ye stated Floyd died from fentanyl use, not former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
Cuomo, Ye discuss star’s antisemitic remarks: Full interview
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, doubled down on his recent controversial comments during a Monday appearance on “CUOMO."
thesource.com
Chief Keef Drops “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow” from Forthcoming ‘Almighty So 2’
Almighty So 2, the follow-up to Sosa’s legendary 2013 mixtape Almighty So, has been officially announced by Chief Keef. Sosa released “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow,” two singles off the album, in conjunction with the announcement. Since the snippet of “Tony Montana...
thesource.com
2Chainz Set To Host Amazon Music Live Concert Series
Today, Amazon Music announced Amazon Music Live, a not-to-be-missed new weekly live-streamed concert series featuring the biggest artists performing their latest hits live, hosted by Grammy-winning hip-hop icon 2Chainz. Airing on Prime Video following Thursday Night Football, music and sports fans will come together for Thursday night’s new destination for...
thesource.com
Kanye West Says Drake is ‘Greatest Rapper,’ Doubles Down on Kris Jenner Rumor
Kanye West has named the greatest rapper ever and it is Drake. Speaking on Drink Champs, Ye gave Drake his props but also continued forward with the rumors that Drake and Kris Jenner had an affair. In response to Ye saying Drake will “fuck ya baby mama’s mama,” West gave...
thesource.com
Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 for Nov. 9 Debut
The much-awaited Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, which features Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, is now on Prime Video. The sequel to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 will debut on November 9 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 nations and territories and will highlight the newest Savage X Fenty looks from the music and fashion sensation.
thesource.com
Usher Celebrates His Birthday with Friends, Family, and Remy Martin in Las Vegas
Usher celebrated his 44th birthday with a star-studded party in Las Vegas organized by the singer’s closest friends and family with assistance from renowned French cognac house Rémy Martin. The A-List crowd enjoyed the lively festivities while sipping on signature Rémy Martin cocktails like The Rémy Sidecar, the Ur Way, and the OMG Old Fashioned—Usher-themed variations on classic Rémy Martin drinks—hosted at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on the evening of Thursday, October 13. Usher’s 44th birthday was celebrated with friends from all around the world during the entertaining evening, including Kendrick Sampson, Victoria Triay, Joe Fournier, and others. Even Jermaine Dupri, a close friend of Usher’s, got up on stage to spin some of the singer’s favorite tunes. With unique Usher craps tables and music playing all night, guests were treated to a vintage Las Vegas casino atmosphere.
thesource.com
Freddie Gibbs Says He Gave Benny the Butcher His Biggest Record
In an interview with Ebro Darden on Rap Life Radio on Apple Music 1, Freddie Gibbs talks about his critically lauded fifth studio album, “$oul $old $eparately,” which he considers to be his best work to date. He states in the in-depth interview with Apple Music that his feud with Benny the Butcher doesn’t concern him, yet he offered the Buffalo albums his finest songs anyhow.
Comments / 0