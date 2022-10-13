Read full article on original website
gohofstra.com
Suttner Earns CAA Defensive Player Of The Week Honors
Hempstead, NY - Senior defender Anja Suttner has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in Hofstra's 2-0 week that kept the Pride in the hunt for a CAA Championship berth. Suttner, a native of Bodenkirchen, Germany, played a key role...
gohofstra.com
Alves Picks Up CAA Award
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra sophomore Beatriz Alves was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office this afternoon. The Pride's leader, Alves had another outstanding week to help Hofstra to a pair of wins and extend the win streak to 10 consecutive matches.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Defeats Charleston; Gains Ground In CAA Playoff Race
Hempstead, NY - Krista Agostinello and Anja Suttner scored first half goals and Hofstra held on for a 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association victory over College of Charleston Sunday afternoon at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The victory vaulted Hofstra into seventh place in the CAA standings with one game remaining in the regular season. The top eight teams advance to the CAA Championship.
gohofstra.com
Late Goal Sinks Hofstra Against #25 William & Mary
Hempstead, NY – In front of a packed Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium and on a beautiful fall Sunday afternoon, Hofstra dropped a tough 1-0 decision on a late fourth quarter goal against #25 William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association play. The Pride sees its record drop to 6-8...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Places Three In Top 10; Finishes Second At Hawk Invitational
Lakewood, NJ - Cynthia Zhao fired a final round 72 (E) and tied for third place at the Monmouth Hawk Fall Invitational Sunday at Eagle Ridge Golf Club. As a team, Hofstra was second in the five-team field. Zhao shot a two-round 149 (+5) to finish three strokes off the...
gohofstra.com
Pride Has Strong Showing On Final Day Of Hofstra Invitational
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra had a successful final day of the Hofstra Invitational, winning five singles matches and all three doubles matches against Wagner. The Pride received straight set victories from Ananyaa Bhargava, Kaitlyn Ferguson, Deniz Soyer, and Mary Madigan in singles play. The doubles teams of Soyer and Bhargava, and Brooklyn Samuels and Madigan cruised to wins over their opponents, while Ferguson and Jimena Garbino needed a tiebreaker to pick up the win in their match.
gohofstra.com
Win Streak Reaches 10 With Sweep Of UNCW
Wilmington, NC - The remarkable run of the Hofstra volleyball team continued as the Pride won its 10th consecutive match with a dominating sweep of UNCW on Sunday afternoon at Hanover Hall. Sophomore Beatriz Alves was tremendous with 31 assists and 14 digs, while junior Yagmur Cinel led the Pride...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Drops 3-1 Decision To Elon
Hempstead, NY - In a matchup of teams tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association, Elon picked up a 3-1 victory over the Pride at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The loss snapped a nine-game unbeaten streak and a four-game winning streak for the Pride. Hofstra slipped to 9-3-1 overall...
gohofstra.com
Nine In A Row; Hofstra Alone In First Place After Win Over UNCW
Wilmington, NC - Junior Yagmur Cinel slammed down a match-high 15 kills and added 10 digs to lead the Hofstra volleyball team to its ninth consecutive victory, a four-set win over UNCW on Saturday afternoon at Hanover Hall. The nine straight wins now ranks as the 11th-longest win streak in...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Takes On Fordham On First Day Of Hofstra Invitational
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra picked up three singles wins and a doubles victory on day one of the Hofstra Invitational as the Pride competed against Fordham in a modified dual match with no team scoring. Jimena Garbino eaned a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lindsay Hung, while Ananyaa Bhargava picked up...
