Hempstead, NY - Hofstra had a successful final day of the Hofstra Invitational, winning five singles matches and all three doubles matches against Wagner. The Pride received straight set victories from Ananyaa Bhargava, Kaitlyn Ferguson, Deniz Soyer, and Mary Madigan in singles play. The doubles teams of Soyer and Bhargava, and Brooklyn Samuels and Madigan cruised to wins over their opponents, while Ferguson and Jimena Garbino needed a tiebreaker to pick up the win in their match.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO