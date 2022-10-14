ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

3-star California safety Justin Johnson decommits from Arizona

Arizona’s coaches will be on the road this weekend recruiting, taking advantage of the bye to check in on commits from the 2023 class as well as scope out remaining targets in that class as well as 2024. There’s one fewer of those current pledges, as 3-star California safety...
TUCSON, AZ
collegehoopstoday.com

Tommy Lloyd on Arizona returning its game to Gonzaga: “I’m sure it’s going to have to happen”

Tommy Lloyd knows that sooner or later, he’s going to have to return to Spokane to play Gonzaga as Arizona’s head coach. And it’s only a matter of time. “I’m sure it’s going to have to happen,” Lloyd said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast when he was asked if Arizona would eventually return the back end of its home-and-home series with Gonzaga. “It’s a contract deal. I don’t know if there’s any rush on either side to play the game, but I’m sure down the road — in the next few seasons — we’ll play a game.”
SPOKANE, WA
thearizona100.com

Arizona’s historic solar telescope

Six decades ago, President John F. Kennedy hailed what would be named the McMath-Pierce Solar Telescope – located 55 miles southwest of Tucson on the Tohono O’odham Nation – a national icon upon its Nov. 2 dedication. “The great new solar telescope at the Kitt Peak National...
ARIZONA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, the second largest city in Arizona and the county seat of Pima County, is well-known for many beautiful things. Before its incorporation as a city in 1877, this striking city was established in 1775 when Hugo O’Connor authorized the building of the Presidio of San Agustín del Tucson, a Spanish colonial fort.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Campbell Avenue Developers, LLC recently acquired the retail building located at 2749 N Campbell Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. The property was purchased for $950,000. Larsen Baker plans to redevelop the site into a standalone restaurant building with pick-up lane for Original ChopShop’s first Tucson location....
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson Women’s March paints the streets blue for awareness in upcoming election

Tucson Women's March painted Broadway blue as they took part in nationwide protests for reproductive health. On Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., citizens of the surrounding Tucson area gathered along Broadway Street blue for reproductive rights. Events were held in Tucson, Flagstaff and Phoenix, sponsored by Women’s March, Ultraviolet and...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some fast food Korean BBQ.Marcin Skalij/Unsplash. The television program Shark Tank has been entertaining viewers over the years with big personalities and even bigger ideas. On the program, entrepreneurs pitch their products to a team of investors. The investors on the program have rotated over the years, including individuals such as Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Mark Cuban. If investors like the product they will offer to either purchase the product outright or to go into business and help finance production for a cut of the business. Products pitched on the show can vary from garden hose attachments all the way to restaurants. One particular restaurant eventually received the backing of Mark Cuban, and it is now making its way to Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southbound Nogales Highway restricted by crash at Hermans Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southbound Nogales Highway is restricted to one lane between Hermans Road and Aerospace Parkway because of a crash. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash is at Nogales Highway and Hermans Road. Tucson Electric Power is on scene. About 600...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 123,000 people impacted by Tucson data breach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a data breach affecting thousands in Tucson, the city is working to make sure its system is more secure. But hackers could already have their hands on sensitive information. This comes as data breaches and identity theft are increasing across the country, including...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Tucson

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. So which place in Tucson has the best pasta?. Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated pasta places...
TUCSON, AZ

