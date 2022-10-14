Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peakofohio.com
Ronald Mack Oaks
Ronald Mack Oaks, 79, of Bellefontaine, died peacefully at 6:58 pm on Sunday evening, October 16, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Ron was born on June 10, 1943, in Huntsville, Texas, the son of the late Paul Morris and Rachel Ann (Hovis) Oaks. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Marie Fuller on June 26, 1966, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and she preceded him in death on November 28, 2005. Ron was also preceded in death by sisters Paula McFarlin and Theodora Oaks-Clark.
peakofohio.com
Margery S. Wiles
Margery S. Wiles, 91, of DeGraff, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, in Sidney, Ohio. She was born on December 15, 1930, in Champaign County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry Ellsworth and Elizabeth Euphemia (Barger) Sidders. In addition to her parents, Margery was preceded in death by her son, Ferman E. Wiles Jr.; two sisters, Sarah Ann Yoder, and Nellie Mae Lemmon; and two brothers, William R. Sidders, and Russell L. Sidders.
peakofohio.com
Andrew Reed Cox
Andrew Reed Cox, 50, of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Adena Health Systems Emergency Department, Chillicothe, OH. Andrew was born on April 3, 1972, in Kenton, OH, a son of Reed and Marsha Vertner Cox, who survive in Roundhead, OH. He married Sandra Gallaugher at Indian Lake Community Church in Russells Point, OH and she survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Monica Cox of Lima, OH, and Mackenzie (TreVon) Haygood of Fairborn, OH, three stepchildren, Nathan (Linsey) Titus of Huntsville, OH, Chelsea (Ryan) Turner of West Liberty, OH, and Jonathon (Anna) Lillard of Columbus, OH, 14 grandchildren, Cambryn, Lorenzo, Emerson, Audree, Hudson, Sutton, Hannah, Madison, Ila, Winter, Lochlan, Thad, Finn, and Stella, a sister, Erin (Jeff) Brown of Commercial Point, OH, and two nieces, Alexis, and Alyssa, and a nephew, Austin.
peakofohio.com
Charles Raymond Baker
Charles Raymond Baker, 95, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, shucked his mortal coil in the early morning hours of October 14, 2022. He was born December 27, 1926, in Plain City, Ohio to John W. and Addie Baker, the 2nd oldest of 12 children having 7 brothers and 4 sisters. Known to his family and friends as “Ray” or “Chuck.”
peakofohio.com
Steve Kelsey
Steve Kelsey, 71, of West Liberty, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born on August 14, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Orville and Genevieve (Leposchak) Kelsey. Steve graduated from Northeastern in 1969. He married the love of his...
peakofohio.com
Raiders top Chiefs, Calvary falls to Urbana, 7th-grade Lakers take 2nd – Weekend volleyball
The Benjamin Logan varsity team defeated Bellefontaine in 4 sets: 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, and 25-21. For the Raiders, Brielle Moorhouse reached her 1,000th career assist. Lily Blackburn had 21 kills. Makayla Williamson tallied 20 kills. Mia Stahler recorded 47 digs. For the Chiefs, seniors Lily Palmer and Latoya Rogan led...
peakofohio.com
BCS Board approves compensation change for bus drivers
The Bellefontaine Board of Education approved a compensation change at their monthly meeting Monday night in the Distance Learning Center. BCS bus drivers will be paid 5 1/4 hours per scheduled work day, effective October 3rd. Previously, bus drivers were paid 5 hours per day. The Bellefontaine City Schools’ bus...
peakofohio.com
Benjamin Logan inducts 32 into National Honor Society
Benjamin Logan High School recently inducted 28 juniors, 2 seniors, and 2 honorary members into the National Honor Society during a ceremony held in the High School auditorium. Students are eligible for the National Honor Society with a minimum 3.50 GPA. Selection is based on the criteria of Scholarship, Leadership,...
peakofohio.com
WL-S sweeps OHC in Cross Country; Laker girls take Mad River; BHS & Graham results
The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team won its eighth consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference title Saturday at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course. This is the sixteenth OHC title in the program’s history. Team Scores: 1st WLS 20, 2nd Fairbanks 58, 3rd Cedarville 80, 4th Mechanicsburg...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs & Tigers take middle school conference meets
The Bellefontaine girls won the CBC championship Saturday. Grace Brown repeated as the league champion. Joining her on 1st team All-CBC were Hailee Lamb (6th) and Rylee Yelton (9th). Second-team All-CBC awards went to Sloan Stolly (22nd) and Karsyn Newkirk (27th). Camila Cely-Hernandez finished in 33rd for the Chiefs and...
peakofohio.com
McKenzie caught after eluding police
A Sidney man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase outside of downtown Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were made aware of a stolen gray Honda Civic traveling southbound on North Main Street from Route 33. Officers observed the suspect vehicle...
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake High School taps 27 new members for National Honor Society
Indian Lake High School will add more than two dozen new members to a group that recognizes character, scholarship, leadership, and service. A total of 27 Lakers were “tapped” as new members of the Indian Lake High School National Honor Society recently. The students were chosen based on an application process for students in grades 11 and 12 who have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
peakofohio.com
Tidwell records hat trick as Huntsville tops North Logan #2 – Weekend Youth Soccer Results
Huntsville United defeated North Logan #2 8-3. Ross Tidwell recorded a hat trick. Kaylee Hurley, Tyler Ferguson, and Xandar Jenkins each added a goal. Cheyenne Pender had an assist. Leave a Reply. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress....
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Board approves HVAC project at the high school
With one major facility project now complete, the Indian Lake Board of Education gave the go-ahead to update the HVAC at Indian Lake High School and expand air conditioning to the entire building. The board gathered recently in regular session for their October meeting. Superintendent Dr. Rob Underwood reports that...
peakofohio.com
Mechanicsburg man arrested on felony drug charge
A Mechanicsburg man was arrested on a felony drug charge Saturday night just after 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff K9 Unit observed a black Chevy on Route 68 with an excessively dark window tint. Authorities caught up with the suspect vehicle when it turned into the Green Hills...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash
A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
peakofohio.com
Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges
The Bellefontaine Police Department arrested Juanita Patterson, 57, of Uhrichsville, OH on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Patterson due to her registration being fictitious. Patterson was nervous during the traffic stop and admitted having a history of drug use and being arrested in the past...
Comments / 0